2024 has proven to be a fantastic year for anime series, with several highly anticipated adaptations debuting. Shows like Solo Leveling, Kaiju No. 8, and A Sign of Affection have brought the vibrant worlds and beloved characters that manga fans had only experienced within the pages of their favorite series to life. Now, Dan Da Dan is set to join those ranks, with excitement building for its upcoming anime release. Written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, Dan Da Dan blends horror, supernatural elements, and outrageous humor, creating a thrilling and entertaining experience. Beyond the hilarious antics of its characters, energetic storytelling, and gorgeous art direction, Dan Da Dan works on a deeper level. At its core, the series strikes a chord by exploring universal themes of connection, resilience, and love. The combination of emotional depth and outlandish comedy makes it an intriguing, well-rounded addition to any anime fan's watchlist.

What Is 'Dan Da Dan' About?

Released in 2021 by Shounen Jump+ as a manga, Dan Da Dan follows the story of Momo Ayase, a high school girl, and her unlikely friendship with a boy she nicknames Okarun. While dealing with the heartbreak of her first breakup, Momo encounters a group of boys bullying Okarun and steps in to defend him. Okarun, believing the only reason someone would approach him is if they share his same interests, begins ranting about paranormal phenomena. This prompts Momo to mock him—while she believes in spirits, coming from a family of spiritual mediums, she thinks aliens are nothing more than a myth, while her new friend believes the opposite.

The two argue and eventually make a bet to prove each other wrong by visiting separate locations: Momo heads to a UFO hotspot, while Okarun ventures into a haunted tunnel. To their surprise, both are proven right — Momo is abducted by aliens, while Okarun is possessed by a yokai, or evil spirit. While they are able to escape their attackers, the events have changed them forever. As they adapt to their newfound abilities and navigate an increasingly strange world, they also discover they’re not alone in facing these threats. The duo teams up with friends, family, and unexpected allies to battle supernatural forces from other planes and planets, forming a deeper bond along the way.

'Dan Da Dan' Brings the Best Out of the Manga

Before Dan Da Dan, Yukinobu Tatsu worked as an assistant to Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, alongside other mangakas who later found success, such as Tatsuya Endo with Spy x Family and Yuji Kaku with Hell’s Paradise. However, Yukinobu’s work took longer to gain recognition compared to his counterparts. After several unsuccessful attempts to get his early work serialized, his editor suggested he try drawing something without focusing on plot or page count. Already known for his brilliant art, Yukinobu poured his creative energy into Dan Da Dan, and the results speak for themselves.

The grotesque, detailed monsters in the manga are reminiscent of Junji Ito's horror creations, while the dynamic angles and perspectives of each panel immerse readers into the chaotic and bizarre world of the story. These visual elements are elevated in the anime adaptation. Produced by Science SARU, the animation studio behind Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the adaptation brings the energy and dynamism of the manga to life on screen, making each scene visually engaging. Characters like Turbo Grandma, with her high-speed movements, and the destructive Flatwoods Monster are done justice by the studio’s meticulous attention to detail in art and design.

What truly sets the anime apart, however, is its innovative use of color as a storytelling device. From the first episode, viewers can immediately sense the type of powers at play based on the characters' coloring and the surrounding environments, especially during intense battles between opposing forces. A standout moment comes in Episode 2, where the attack on Momo’s house is depicted in striking black and white, adding a layer of doom and tension to the scene. Dan Da Dan thrives on its visual storytelling, and the anime does a superb job capturing the intricate details and style of the original manga.

Momo and Okarun Are a Dream Team in 'Dan Da Dan'

Momo and Okarun, voiced by Shion Wakayama and Natsuki Hanae respectively in the Japanese version, begin as an unlikely pair. Momo is a self-proclaimed gyaru, a Japanese fashion subculture linked to non-conformity, perfectly reflecting her bold and confident personality. Okarun, on the other hand, is introverted and shy due to a lifetime of bullying and rejection. Despite their differences, they quickly become an ideal example of opposites attracting.

Though they initially seem at odds due to their contrasting beliefs about the supernatural, their first encounter reveals the deeply personal reasons behind these views. Momo believes in spirits because of her love and admiration for her grandmother, a spiritual medium who raised her from the time she was little after her parents passed. Okarun, on the other hand, finds comfort in his belief in extraterrestrial beings, as it provided him solace during his lonely childhood. Bullied by classmates and feeling out of place, he turned to the idea of making friends with otherworldly creatures when human relationships seemed out of reach for him.

Their story progresses smoothly, and the development of their relationship feels natural and organic. As their forced proximity pushes them to be vulnerable with one another, they reveal their strengths and weaknesses, creating nuanced, relatable characters. Dan Da Dan masterfully portrays the common human desire to be seen and accepted, using two lonely kids with unconventional beliefs as the story’s unlikely heroes.

Horror and Comedy Intertwine in 'Dan Da Dan'

The occult and supernatural have long been central themes in popular anime series. Classics like Death Note and Mononoke are hailed as some of the best anime of the early 2000s, exploring spirits and demons, while others like Monster and Paranoia Agent delve into the darker recesses of the mind and human nature. Dan Da Dan, while utilizing similar elements, injects its narrative with absurd humor and a comedic lightness that can both enhance and detract from the experience.

The grotesque appearance of characters like Turbo Granny and the uncanny valley design of the Serpoians are enough to send chills down anyone's spine. Yet, the fact that both creatures are fixated on stealing human genitals adds an unexpected comedic twist, breaking the tension their horror otherwise creates. While the dangerous nature of these otherworldly beings could have been further developed using the same stunning visual elements that make the fight scenes so dynamic, the anime leans into the humor of it.

This decision, while toning down the horror, also gives the show a unique charm. This blend of rising tension, followed by the counteraction of deflating it with comedy, is one of Dan Da Dan’s trademarks. It provides a fresh approach compared to other supernatural anime, where darkness often dominates the narrative. Ultimately, this balance of horror and humor makes Dan Da Dan a standout in its genre, carving out a new niche with its playful unpredictability.

