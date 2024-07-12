The Big Picture Dandelion, a powerful drama starring KiKi Layne & Thomas Doherty, hits theaters nationwide July 12, 2024

Layne shines as a music artist in the film, with a soundtrack featuring music by Aaron and Bryce Dessner (from The National) and lyrics by Layne herself.

The soundtrack is also available now.

IFC Films is set to release Dandelion, a poignant new drama starring KiKi Layne and Thomas Doherty. Directed and written by Nicole Riegel, Dandelion is set to hit theaters nationwide today, Friday, July 12, 2024, and Collider is thrilled to exclusively tell you about the incredible soundtrack assembled for the film, which is now available everywhere you listen to music. Dandelion launches Layne as a music artist, showcasing her incredible talent alongside co-star Doherty. The film's soundtrack, featuring original music and lyrics by Aaron and Bryce Dessner from The National and select songs from Layne, will also be available this Friday. The collaboration promises a rich, emotive musical experience that perfectly complements the film’s story.

In addition to the film and soundtrack release, we are excited to share an exclusive lyric video for the song "River" featured in Dandelion. This video provides a sneak peek into the musical soul of the film, showcasing the collaborative magic of Nicole Riegel, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, KiKi Layne, and Noah Harmon.

Dandelion follows the journey of a struggling singer-songwriter from Cincinnati. Dandelion, portrayed by Layne, finds herself in a downward spiral until a last-ditch gig at a motorcycle rally in South Dakota changes everything. There, she meets Casey, a disillusioned guitarist played by Doherty. As Dandelion joins Casey's group of nomadic musicians, their shared love for music sparks a whirlwind romance and leads her to discover a deeper, more authentic understanding of her artistic journey.

Who's Behind 'Dandelion'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The movie marks the sophomore feature from director Riegel, following her critically acclaimed 2021 debut, Holler. Produced by Rian Cahill, Adam Cobb, Pete Mcclellan, and Riegel, with executive producers including Scott Shooman, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Tyler Gould, Bryce Dessner, Aaron Dessner, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, and KiKi Layne, Dandelion brings together a powerhouse team dedicated to delivering a touching and authentic story.

Beyond its narrative of personal growth and romance, Dandelion also sheds light on the difficulties faced by women in creative fields, particularly in the world of original music. The film's nuanced portrayal of these challenges adds depth and relevance, making it a must-watch for audiences interested in both compelling storytelling and social issues. It's more than just a film about music, it's about having a dream, falling in love and the universal language of music.

Mark your calendars for this Friday, July 12, and make sure to experience Dandelion in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive content and updates on this unforgettable film.

Dandelion (2024) Release Date March 10, 2024 Director Nicole Riegel Cast Thomas Doherty , Kiki Layne , Melanie Nicholls-King Runtime 113 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Nicole Riegel Expand

Listen Now