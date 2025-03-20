The first teaser trailer for Dangerous Animals has been released. The upcoming movie directed by Sean Byrne will tell the story of a surfer attempting to escape from a killer's boat. The dangerous criminal has an obsession with the ocean, feeding his victims to the ruthless animals who live deep in the sea. Jai Courtney will portray the killer in Dangerous Animals while Hassie Harrison will step into the shoes of the victim, a young woman who will have to do anything necessary to escape from the violent man attempting to take her life. The stage has been set for one of the scariest movies of the summer to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Jai Courtney is ready to portray a violent criminal who feeds his victims to packs of sharks. The actor is known for his performance as Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad. The villain was popular enough to survive until the arrival of the next iteration of the team. While The Suicide Squad introduced new characters to the DC Extended Universe, James Gunn allowed some of the original team members to return. Captain Boomerang was killed in one of the first sequences of the sequel. A few years after his time in the DC Extended Universe came to an end, Jai Courtney is ready to show audiences what he can do in Dangerous Animals.

Hassie Harrison is ready to fight for her life in Dangerous Animals after stealing the spotlight in Laramie in Yellowstone. While the character has only appeared in nine episodes of the television smash hit created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, it has been enough time for audiences to see that Hassie Harrison is ready to take on bigger roles. Dangerous Animals will allow the performer to remind viewers why she's ready to lead a movie of her own.

The Director of 'Dangerous Animals'

Dangerous Animals was directed by Sean Byrne. Before he got to work on the upcoming thriller featuring a killer, the filmmaker was involved in the development of The Devil's Candy and Loved Ones. The horror story featuring Etham Embry and Shiri Appleby proved that the director is comfortable working with scary themes and unpredictable narratives. Dangerous Animals will also allow audiences to become invested with another story that presents sharks as a threat. The Shallows and The Meg have proven that viewers from all over the world can't get enough of the sea animals becoming vicious creatures on the screen.

Dangerous Animals premieres in theaters in the United States on June 6. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.