Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip for Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders, an upcoming thriller starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Jon Voight. The movie follows a family who gets trapped inside their mansion and is forced to play a dangerous murder mystery board game in which they fight to become the last person standing.

The new clip introduces the Betts, a wealthy family gathering together to have a weekend dedicated to fun and games. However, it’s easy to see there’s some bad blood between some family members. In the clip, Rhys Meyers plays Kyle, a prodigal son returning home after a while, and he gets there in style with his private helicopter. Of course, the whole family is there to receive him, including his father, Ellison (Voight). Even so, their reception shows how Ellison might not be too welcomed.

What could be a joyous reunion turns into an ego dispute once Ellison warns his son’s girlfriend, Joy (Skyler Shaye), to keep an out for him since he’s a thief who stole the family’s company. Kyle tells everyone he actually saved their fortune after his father almost drove their pharmaceutical company to the ground. There’s a lot of cursing and a lot of hate in this brief encounter, which should set the tone for the game of lies and betrayals the Betts will play in the evening.

Image via Paramount Movies

Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders follows the Betts family as they get stuck playing the murder mystery board game that named the movie, a competition in which only one player can get out alive. It’s a weird concept that can get too campy fast. However, if they play their cards right, it can also be a refreshing thriller, ideally suited for Halloween. It's worth mentioning that Ready or Not managed to deliver a fantastic horror movie with a hide-and-seek competition.

Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders is directed by Sean McNamara from a script by Brian Buccellato. The movie also stars Will Sasso, Laura Mennell, Megan Charpentier, Kaya Coleman, Dylan Playfair, and Bradley Stryker.

Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders comes to theaters and digital on October 21. Check out the exclusive clip and the film’s synopsis below.