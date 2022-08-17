Dangerous Liaisons, the 1988 period drama directed by Stephen Frears and starring Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Uma Therman and Keanu Reeves, is set in France in the late 18th century. The gap between the haves and the have-nots is still widening to an eventual breaking point, but not yet. All that the landed gentry has to worry about right now is their social standing and personal pleasure. It is in this social battlefield where we meet dueling rivals in their attempts to conquer and triumph through seduction of each other or of other people, as the consequences of a lifetime of debauchery, deceit and downright unkindness loom dangerously behind them. It is an absolutely gorgeous film, shot on location in many opulent French palaces, with beautifully detailed and period accurate costuming. No wonder it won the Academy Awards for both costume design and art direction that year. It's also a well-acted film, with Close especially shining in one of her greatest and least spoken about roles. It was the first English language adaptation of the original novel, and it still remains the best one of the lot.

Les Liaisons dangereuses, by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, was first published in 1782, less than a decade before the apex of the French Revolution. It served as both a timely libertine morality tale and a titillating story of seduction and revenge, as the reader is presented with the letters exchanged back and forth between two fascinating, distinguished and cruel socialites. Pulling the strings are the manipulative Marquise de Merteuil and the serial seducer Vicomte de Valmont, ex-lovers engaged in a twisted competition as they corrupt and break three innocent, naive, and virtuous youngsters for their own gain and enjoyment. It remains an incredibly influential novel about outward abundance and inner emptiness, an early pioneer of "wealthy people behaving badly" that we see echoes of in Gossip Girl, The Righteous Gemstones, and a plethora of reality TV shows. —and of course, it spawned a few adaptations of its own. The most commonly known one is the 1999 teen drama Cruel Intentions, which modernized the story by setting it in New York City's Upper East Side and aging down the main players to the same adolescent age. This practice is once again repeated twice fold in a French Netflix film released this year that sets it in modern-day Biarritz with high school-aged characters, and in an upcoming prequel series coming to Starz in November, set before the original work with a young Merteuil and Valmont.

This practice is by no means a new one, Hollywood has a long history of adapting classics stories for adolescents, who likely have to read said classics for English class, by setting them in modern day, aging down the cast, or doing both simultaneously. This is seemingly done to make the story more relatable to modern audiences but can result in overwhelming success if the right story is chosen and adapted well. Clueless, a modernization of Jane Austen's Emma, is regarded as a classic in its own right, and 10 Things I Hate About You was so good that it fixed the controversial plot of Taming of the Shrew. With lighter, more farcical stories, a high school adaptation works fairly well; Dangerous Liaisons is not one of those stories, and as a result, something about Cruel Intentions and the Netflix movie plays differently in a damaging way. A story about reputation matters little when in a few short years all the characters will graduate, go to college, and likely forget any of it happened at all. As the old saying goes: "No one cares what you did in high school." With a younger cast, the audience can have the thought in the back of their mind, especially when these young, impulsive and emotionally stunted people have money and power, that they can use that same money and power to wash away their mistakes, as it, unfortunately, tends to happen in real life.

That is why it is crucial for the characters, specifically Valmont and Merteuil, to keep their original ages as they do in the 1988 film. The insidiousness of these characters, one that translates into the modern day, is that they're significantly older than the lovers they're taking. The two operate under the guise of being a mentor or a matron, some might even say a liaison, to the young and unknowing, fresh bodies for them to manipulate and carve to their liking, to exploit, corrupt and ruin. Their age is also important because these two became what they are now through time and experience, and countless successes as conquerors have made them proud enough to believe they'll get away with anything. They're not children, they should know better, they likely do know better, they simply no longer care. More importantly, they've known each other, fought each other and loved each other for decades.

This is the central relationship of the story, something not lost on Dangerous Liaisons. It's not the redemptive, tragic love story between Valmont and the virtuous Marie de Tourvel, nor is it the innocence of the young lovers Celine and Danceny. The most compelling, most tragic and most important relationship in Dangerous Liaisons is the one between Valmont and Merteuil. The book reads as letters sent between the two, and the 1988 film perfectly exemplifies this by even the most minuscule of exchanges between Malkovich and Close. Every look, every minor touch, the way they sit so close together, the way they relax around each other, smile, drink tea, talk frankly shows their intimate history. It's so clear, especially nearing the end, that they hold very deep and complex feelings for one another. They love each other, they want each other, but still, they destroy each other. The "good" ending, if ever there were a "good" ending to this story that doesn't involve heads getting cut off a few short years later, is not Valmont becoming redeemed by Tourvel's love and Merteuil dying shamed and alone, but Merteuil and Valmont, the two people who have the most mutual respect, understanding, even care between them, finally uniting. They are equals who should've remained together and left everyone else to their own lives, but they can't — not for any external reason, but something within them that disallows them from letting the other claim them.

Perhaps, more than modernization, the reasons why other film adaptations age down the cast is for reasons of sympathy — especially, and unfortunately, for Valmont, to the detriment of Merteuil. In Cruel Intentions, the Valmont analog is redeemed through the love of an innocent, virginal woman and given an absolving heroic sacrifice, when in reality he's one of the more disturbing Byronic heroes. Malkovich still remains a somewhat odd, perhaps even slightly controversial choice for the alluring, seductive manipulator, but the fact that he is rather unconventional, at times a little alien, even camp in his delivery was the correct decision to make to establish some level of emotional distance. The audience should not feel the want to support his actions that at times verge on, or even just is, sexual assault, or excuse his actions because he's charming or attractive. He's forceful, a little creepy, but more importantly, he's starting to realize the man he has become is as corrupt and empty as the French aristocracy was believed to be. On the other hand, the Marquise de Merteuil is far more complex than the one-dimensional, bitchy queen bee her younger counterparts are made out to be, her distinguished age certainly helps, but despite Close's history of playing violently unstable, villainous femme fatales, Merteuil is far more subdued. Her mind isn't on competition with other women, it's on the domination of the surrounding men, with Cecile and Marie De Tourvel simply acting as a means to an end for her. They're both as miserable and amoral as each other, Valmont and Merteuil, both shaped by a world where appearances and reputation are all that matters, where purity and virtue are performative and life is a fight for supremacy by any means.

Dangerous Liaisons is absolutely worth another look; there's a reason why the original story has persisted through the years. When you have a damaged bad boy, a chaste ingénue, and a woman scorned, it's so easy to turn it into something almost completely black and white (and quite misogynistic), a morality play on why being a sexually confident woman is bad and why love is redeeming, and why one should remain good and virginal until marriage. The magic of this movie is that it isn't easy. Neither end is portrayed as triumphs over evil, one can almost end up feeling pity for the dastardly rivals, simply the shattered remains of people too late to save, in a society that perpetuates the wickedness of others. Cruel Intentions wins for best soundtrack of the precious few adaptations we get of this seminal work, but Frear's darkly seductive, deliciously scandalous, and faithfully adapted masterpiece sits atop them all.