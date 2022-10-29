A breakup is already bad enough, but a pair of ex-lovers plotting against each other screams pure disaster. Dangerous Liaisons is the latest period drama television series to make its way onto our must-watch list.

Based on the 1782 novel of the same name written by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, Dangerous Liaisons is a cornucopia of betrayal, corruption, and depravity - all of that set within the royal glitz and glamour of French nobility.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming television series.

Is There A Trailer For Dangerous Liaisons?

The trailer for Dangerous Liaisons was released by Starz on September 29, 2022. The clip introduces couple Camille (Alice Englert) & Valmont (Nicholas Denton), seemingly in love and enamored with each other's presence. Camille, who desperately wishes to escape to somewhere else, encourages Valmont to take her away. Fulfilling her desire, Valmont proposes the two get married.

However, Camille isn’t the only woman he’s infatuated with. Valmont has some secrets himself, including a mysterious lover he’s been keeping in the dark. A heartbroken Camille turns her pain into a deadly weapon as she schemes against her ex-lover, and goes beyond to manipulate the aristocrats who have left her in shambles. It’s either love or war - no in-between.

What is Dangerous Liaisons About?

Dangerous Liaisons is heavily based on the 1782 French novel, which is originally titled Les Liaisons dangereuses. The original plot follows two lovers-turned-enemies who’s thrown their morals away and pursued a risky vendetta against each other. What was originally an amusing little scheme gradually transforms into a destructive ploy, leading the ex-couple to exploit one another incessantly.

The plot is set during a time before the French Revolution when the French nobility was at their prime, and vices were all let loose. While the story mainly revolves around the ex-lovers’ bitter conflict, Les Liaisons dangereuses is praised for bringing up themes of seduction, revenge, and the deplorable malice portrayed by their characters. Considered scandalous during its time of publication, the same is promised for its 2022 television adaptation.

Where and When Can You Watch Dangerous Liaisons?

You can catch Dangerous Liaisons on Starz. The show premieres on November 6, 2022, with each episode released every Sunday until December 25, 2022.

How Many Episodes Are In Dangerous Liaisons?

There are a total of eight episodes in Dangerous Liaisons.

Can You Stream Dangerous Liaisons Without Starz?

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. Dangerous Liaisons is only available exclusively on Starz. A subscription to Starz costs $8.99/month. The annual subscription is $74.99/year (or $6.25/month).

When Did Production Begin for Dangerous Liaisons?

Plans for Dangerous Liaisons were first announced in November 2013. BBC originally planned to distribute the series in the United Kingdom, and British playwright Christopher Hampton was set to spearhead its television adaptation, along with executive producers Colin Callender and Tony Krant. But in July 2019, Starz greenlit the show instead, and BBC is no longer part of the project. Hampton switches his role from writer to executive producer, and Harriet Warner joins the series as showrunner. Principal photography finally took place in May 2021, with much of the shooting set in the Czech Republic.

Who’s In The Cast and Crew of Dangerous Liaisons?

Alice Englert stars as Camille, the leading lady of Dangerous Liaisons and one-half of the vengeful couple. The Australian actress gained popularity through her roles as Rose in Ginger & Rosa and Lena Duchannes in Beautiful Creatures. Her other half, Pascal Valmont, is played by Nicholas Denton, who’s been featured in films like Glitch and Holding the Man.

Seasoned actress Lesley Manville joins the cast as Geneviève de Merteuil. Manville previously receive an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in the historical drama film Phantom Thread. Golden Calf winner Carice van Houten, who’s gained recognition in the film world for her performance in Black Book, stars as Jacqueline de Montrachet.

The rest of the star-studded roster includes Paloma Faith, Michael McElhatton, Kosar Ali, Nathanael Saleh, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Lucy Cohu, Fisayo Akinade, Maria Friedman, and Claire Higgins. Casting for the show started in May 2021, and the rest of the series’ cast eventually joined in June 2021.

More Period Dramas You Can Watch Now on Starz

Outlander - when married army nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) suddenly transports back in time from 1945, she finds herself stuck in 1743. Lost and confused, Claire navigates a mysterious, foreign world as danger follows her around. It doesn’t help that Claire is forced to marry the handsome and chivalrous Scottish warrior Jamie, putting Claire in a dilemma between two different men who cannot reconcile with each other. Smart and stirring, Outlander is a time travel misadventure filled with burning romance and fantasy.

The Pillars of the Earth - set against a backdrop of war, religious turmoil, and power struggles that tear individuals and families apart, The Pillars of the Earth centers on a beautiful Cathedral emerging in Kingsbridge. Love tales intertwine against the backdrop: Tom, the master builder, Aliena, the noblewoman, the cruel Lord William, Philip, the prior of Kingsbridge, Jack, the stonework artisan, and Ellen, the woman from the forest who casts a curse. Set within the political tensions of 12th century England, the series portrays a sensual and timeless love tale and an epic that reflects the strong spirit of a passionate period piece.

The White Queen - based on Philippa Gregory's The Cousins' War historical novel series (The White Queen, The Red Queen, and The Kingmaker's Daughter), The White Queen takes place within the backdrop of the Wars of the Roses and tells the narrative of the ladies involved in England's protracted struggle for the throne. The plot follows three women, Elizabeth Woodville, Margaret Beaufort, and Anne Neville, who influence historical events to obtain power. The show begins in 1464 after the country has been at war for nine years over who is the real monarch, as the two competitive branches of the same dynasty, the House of York and the House of Lancaster, vie for the crown.