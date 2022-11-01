Starz’s steamy reimagining of Dangerous Liaisons has been picked up for a second season ahead of its first season premiere on November 6. Instead of most retellings of the legendary story first penned by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, the series begins before the well-known story, shining a light on how the events lined up. Alice Englert stars as Camille with Nicholas Denton co-starring as Vicomte de Valmont in the prequel to the explosive story of seduction, love, and status climbing.

Taking place in the 18th century, the story centers around Camille (Englert) and Valmont (Denton), two lovers who may not have the best intentions for one another. Having been taken in by Marquise de Merteuil (Lesley Manville), Camille is hoping to make her way up the social ladder with the goal of making a name for herself while Valmont may have a trick or two up his sleeve. Along with Manville, Englert, and Denton, the cast will also feature Kosar Ali as Camille’s best friend Victoire, and Carice Van Houten as the noblewoman Jacqueline de Montrachet.

The series is the latest retelling in what’s been a massive number of on-screen productions centered around the lovers-turned-rivals. Stephen Frears made his own period piece adaptation of the story back in 1988 with the Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Uma Thurman, and Keanu Reeves led, Dangerous Liaisons, which would nab several nominations and wins at that year’s Academy Awards ceremony. In a more modern telling, the Roger Kumle 1999 classic, Cruel Intentions brought the story to a new generation with another incredible call sheet boasting the likes of ‘90s greats including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.

With such a long-running popularity in the story, it’s no surprise as to why Starz decided to move ahead and greenlight a second season for the prequel series. You can catch the premiere episode on November 6 at midnight via the Starz app, all Starz streaming, on demand, and internationally through the Lionsgate+ streaming platform. If you’re tuning in on linear, Dangerous Liaisons will land on Starz at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in both the U.S. and Canada.

Check out a trailer for the first season below, and keep scrolling for the show’s official synopsis.

Here’s the synopsis: