Things are getting steamy in a teaser for STARZ’s new romantic drama, Dangerous Liaisons. The series will serve as a account of the days leading up to the events of the classic 1782 novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos titled, Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Along with the first look teaser, the network also announced that the lust-filled romance will hit the platform on November 6, with episodes following weekly on Sundays. If you’re more of a streamer, new episodes will hit the STARZ app weekly on Sundays at midnight.

Transporting viewers back in time to the 18th century, the teaser begins to fill in the background on leading lovers and characters, Camille (Alice Englert) and Valmont (Nicholas Denton). Passions rise and intensity burns as the duo’s relationship quickly heats up. But, as Camille attempts to climb the social ladder after being given a roof over her head by Marquise de Merteuil (Lesley Manville), the love games between her and Valmont only begin to become more dark and sinister.

Accompanying the teaser and the release date information, production also dropped a slew of photos showing off their main cast in full-blown period attire. Along with Englert, Denton, and Manville’s characters, the photos depict the ever-changing relationships between Camille’s closest friend and ally Victoire (Kosar Ali), and noblewoman Jacqueline de Montrachet (Carice Van Houten).

Image via Starz

Over the years, there have been countless takes on Laclos’ classic tale of deceit and seduction. Released within just one year of each other, there’s of course Stephen Frears’ Dangerous Liaisons and Miloš Forman’s Valmont. Both followed the original story closely, sticking to the time period and each featured a cast of A-list talent with Dangerous Liaisons starring Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Uma Thurman, and Valmont featuring Colin Firth, Annette Bening, and Meg Tilly. And, who could forget the 1999 masterpiece that was Cruel Intentions which was a modern day take on the story launching the careers and relationships of some of the biggest actors of that time including Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Selma Blair.

Proving there’s never too many ways to tell a good story, STARZ’s series take on the French novel appears that it will bring the heat, drama, and seduction when it lands on the platform November 6. Check out the photos, teaser, and official synopsis below: