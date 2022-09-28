Starz has unveiled a new trailer for Dangerous Liaisons, an upcoming period drama series inspired by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ beloved novel of the same name. The series serves as a prequel to the original story and will reveal how Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont met and became lovers on the eve of the French Revolution.

The trailer introduces us to Camille (Alice Englert) and Valmont (Nicholas Denton), two young lovers who find each other in Paris in the years before the Revolution. Camile is in love and trusts Valmont with her hand. Valmont, however, seems to be involved with the current Marquise de Merteuil (Lesley Manville), a powerful woman he seduces to gain favor in the court. And so it begins a journey of revenge and passion, as Camille and Valmont cross paths multiple times as they both try to find their place among the rich and powerful of Paris.

The new trailer unfolds while a cover of Chirs Isaak’s “Wicked Game” plays in the background, a well-suited song for this steamy period piece. There’s no lack of naked bodies in the short trailer released by Starz, underlining how lust is a weapon used by everyone in this war for love. If there’s something that keeps bringing us back to period dramas is the allure of the seduction games played in court, and the new trailer for Starz’s Dangerous Liaisons ensures fans they will get what they want from the prequel series.

Starz’s Dangerous Liaisons also features Kosar Ali as Camille’s closest friend and ally Victoire, and Carice Van Houten in the role of noblewoman Jacqueline de Montrachet. The cast also includes Paloma Faith, Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Hilton Pelser, Mia Therapleton, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Lucy Cohu, Fisayo Akinade, Maria Friedman, and Clare Higgins.

Dangerous Liaisons is set to premiere on Starz on November 9, with new episodes following weekly every Sunday. Check the trailer and series synopsis below.