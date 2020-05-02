‘Dangerous Lies’ Stars Camilla Mendes and Jessie T. Usher Ponder the Moral Questions of Their Netflix Thriller

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Warning! This interview contains spoilers for Netflix’s Dangerous Lies.

Another weekend, another brand new Netflix feature film! Dangerous Lies lands in the thriller department and stars Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher. They play Katie and Adam, a young couple trying to figure out how to make a living when they’re buried in debt. Katie’s busy working as an at-home caregiver and has grown especially close to her client, Leonard (Elliott Gould). When Leonard unexpectedly passes, Katie is shocked to learn that he actually left her his home in his will.

There’s a lot more to it than that, but I’ll leave the plot synopsis there for those of you who have yet to catch the film. In fact, I’ll have to urge you to go give the film a watch even before checking out this interview because it didn’t take long for Mendes and Usher to dig into some of the biggest moments of the movie and, of course, that means this interview needs a big old SPOILER ALERT!

For those of you who are still with me, check out the video at the top of this article to find out whether or not Mendes and Usher would take the money if they were in Katie and Adam’s position, to hear what it was like for Usher to play dead, to get Mendes’ thoughts on the ending of the movie and if she thinks that Katie really knew where Adam hid the diamonds, and so much more! And if you’re looking for even more information on the ending of Dangerous Lies, we’ve got a handy “ending explained” article for you right here.

Camila Mendes & Jessie T. Usher: