Netflix’s ‘Dangerous Lies’ Ending Explained by Camila Mendes

Netflix just released the new thriller, Dangerous Lies, and we got the chance to catch up with the film’s stars, Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher! They lead as Katie and Adam, a young couple struggling to make a living. Katie is busy working as an at-home caregiver and is shocked to learn that her client, Leonard (Elliott Gould), left her his home in his will. Trouble is, it isn’t as simple as Katie and Adam moving into the house and living happily ever after. There are some secrets lurking and those secrets get them into a good deal of trouble.

As you can probably tell by the headline, this article contains spoilers for the ending of Dangerous Lies, so if you’ve yet to check it out, go give it a watch on Netflix and then come back to get Mendes’ thoughts on the ending of the film.

If you’re still with me, you know that during the climax of the movie, Adam (Usher) is shot and killed by Hayden (Cam Gigandet) who isn’t a real estate agent after all. Turns out, Hayden was involved in a diamond heist, got caught in the act and wound up serving two years in prison. Now that he’s out, he’s determined to find those diamonds, which he believes are in Katie and Adam’s new home. Adam does manage to shoot Hayden before he succumbs to his own wound, but just because Hayden is dead and gone doesn’t mean that that’s the end of the mystery.

That’s when Jamie Chung‘s Julia Byron-Kim steps back into the picture. Yes, she really is a lawyer, but she isn’t in it purely to help Katie with her inheritance. Julia is a little bitter about paying her dues by putting in ten years working as a public defender. When Hayden’s case came along, she decided capitalize on it. She plea bargained his charges down to two years and they struck a deal to work together to find the missing diamonds. Julia was the who managed to track down Hayden’s accomplice, Doyle, to when he worked for Leonard. But still no luck; they couldn’t find the diamonds anywhere in Leonard’s house.

But, as we learn a bit earlier in the film, Doyle wasn’t in the house. During the heist, Hayden double crossed him and shot him, but Doyle made it out and lived just long enough to get himself into the living space above Leonard’s garage. That’s where he bled out with the diamonds beside him.

Hayden grew frustrated that he couldn’t track them down himself and opted to take Leonard out of the picture by killing him with an overdose of his own medication. Julia then had to clean up Hayden’s mess with some “fast maneuvering” so she forged Leonard’s will to leave the house to Katie. So after all of that, the house was never truly hers. Having spent most of Dangerous Lies debating whether or not to keep the cash she found in the house, does Katie now hesitate to keep the house itself knowing that the will was a fake? Here’s where Mendes stands on the matter:

“By the end, I think in her mind it’s like, ‘Well, I deserve this!’ After all the craziness that happened. And you know, even Julia says there’s no one to contest it. There’s no one around to be like, ‘No, you can’t take this house.’ So really, it’s hers for the taking.”

Now back to those diamonds. Earlier on in the movie, Katie was the one who stumbled upon them and Doyle’s body, but then Adam took them and hid them. With his dying breath he tells Katie, “In the garden.” It’s a highly emotional moment so there’s certainly a chance Katie didn’t hear exactly what he said or didn’t make the connection quickly enough because during the life-or-death showdown with Julia that follows, Katie insists that she doesn’t know where Adam hid the diamonds. But then, just in the nick of time, Detective Chesler (Sasha Alexander) swoops in and shoots Julia dead.

Four months later we see Katie still at the house working … where? In the garden, of course! She’s healthy, happy and pregnant with Adam’s child. Detective Chesler swings by to let he know that the case is officially closed even though the diamonds were never recovered. Again, Katie emphasizes that she doesn’t know where Adam hid them. She then turns on the sprinkler before heading back inside and that’s when we see the diamonds glistening right under a tree in the garden.

So that begs the question, did Katie really not know where they were hidden? Here’s Mendes take:

“You know, we’ve been asked this question a lot and the more I get asked, the more I start to change my answer. But I liked playing it that she didn’t know. In a way, not didn’t care, but just considering how much drama there was around those diamonds, I think the idea of finding them and whatever that might bring and whatever responsibility might follow, I think is a pretty scary, daunting thought. So, in a way, maybe she’s totally fine not finding the diamonds.”

That stance certainly stays consistent with Katie’s behavior throughout the film. Not only does she never give off the impression that money is what matters to her most, but at one point, Julia even states that that’s what she likes about Katie, that “it was never about the money” for her. My initial read on Katie’s final moment with Adam was that she heard what he said, but Mendes’ choice to play that final scene like Katie doesn’t really know where the diamonds are does play as such. So going with the idea that Katie doesn’t know the diamonds are there, what happens when she finds them assuming they’ll be clearly visible thanks to the sprinkler? The in-character decision would be to immediately phone Detective Chesler.