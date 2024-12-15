Mel Gibson will always be known for his roles in Braveheart and the Lethal Weapon franchise, but just a few years ago he teamed up with a major action star for a critically panned thriller that has finally found success on streaming. Gibson stars alongside Scott Eastwood and Famke Janssen in Dangerous, the 2021 action flick that has climbed into the top 10 on Freevee, currently sitting in the #8 spot. The film follows a reformed sociopath who journeys to a remote island to search for information about his brother’s death, but he ends up dealing with more than he anticipated. Tyrese Gibson and Kevin Durand also star in the film, which earned a 30% score from critics and a 65% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Christopher Borrelli wrote the script for Dangerous and David Hackl directed the film. Borrelli made his screenwriting debut in 2007 with Whisper, the crime thriller starring Michael Rooker and Josh Holloway, which he followed up with The Vatican Tapes eight years later, a supernatural horror film starring Michael Peña and Djimon Honsou. He most recently worked on Run & Gun, the 2022 action thriller starring Janel Parrish and Richard King. As for Hackl, he made his directorial debut in 2008 on Saw V, and he’s since directed other horror films such as Into the Grizzly Maze and Life on the Line, but neither was particularly beloved by critics or audiences. Before Dangerous, he helmed Daughter of the Wolf, the 2019 action thriller starring Richard Dreyfuss and Sydelle Noel that’s streaming for free on Pluto TV and Freevee.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Freevee?

While Dwayne Johnson currently has two movies in theaters that recently helped lift his box office total to new heights, he also has a movie dominating the Freevee streaming charts. Johnson stars in Rampage, the video game adaptation that also sees Jeffrey Dean Morgan in a supporting role which is the seventh-most-popular movie on Freevee. Brad Pitt also teamed up with Christoph Waltz and Daniel Brühl for Inglourious Basterds, the war comedy film from director Quentin Tarantino that’s #6 on Freevee. Other movies in the Freevee top 10 include Jack in Time for Christmas and Christmas with the Kranks.

