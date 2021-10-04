Lionsgate has debuted the official poster for Dangerous, and Collider can exclusively reveal the artwork for the film as well as a release date for the upcoming danger-thriller that stars Scott Eastwood, Mel Gibson, and Tyrese Gibson. Dangerous will be released in theaters as well as on-demand on November 5.

Dangerous follows the story of an ex-convict and reformed sociopath named Dylan Forrester (Eastwood), who is attempting to live his life as a parolee in peace and quiet — albeit with the help of his psychiatrist (Mel Gibson). However, when he learns of his brother's death, something about it doesn't feel right — and Dylan decides to break the rules (and his parole) in an attempt to learn the truth about what happened.

In addition to Eastwood, Gibson, and Gibson, Dangerous stars Famke Janssen as the FBI agent hot on Dylan's heels, as well as Kevin Durand. The film is directed by Saw V helmer David Hackl and written by Deepwater Horizon's Christopher Borrelli.

Image via Universal

RELATED: Scott Eastwood on 'The Outpost' and Why He Was Hesitant to Make Another War Movie

Dangerous is produced by Kevin DeWalt and Ben DeWalt for Minds Eye Entertainment and by Doug Falconer for Falconer Pictures, with Michael Benaroya executive producing for his Benaroya Pictures and Todd Shepherd executive producing for Miscellaneous Entertainment.

Lionsgate will release Dangerous both in theaters and on-demand on November 5. Check out the exclusive poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for Dangerous:

DANGEROUS follows ex-con and reformed sociopath Dylan Forrester (Scott Eastwood), who is trying to quietly serve out his parole — with the help of a steady supply of antidepressants and his eccentric psychiatrist (Mel Gibson). But when his brother dies under mysterious circumstances, Dylan breaks parole and, with a dogged FBI agent (Famke Janssen) on his trail, goes to uncover the truth. A band of heavily armed mercenaries wants something Dylan’s brother was hiding, and Dylan will need all his guile and tactical skills to survive in this action-packed thriller costarring Kevin Durand and Tyrese Gibson.

KEEP READING: Tyrese Gibson Reveals 'Fast 10' and 'Fast 11' Will Shoot Back-to-Back: "We’re Going to Touch a Lot of Continents"

Share Share Tweet Email

Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua on ‘The Guilty’ and What They Both Learned About 911 Operators and Call Centers Gyllenhaal also breaks down how he prepares for filming a very emotional scene.

Read Next