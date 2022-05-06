There are a ton of exciting original projects currently in various stages of development. One of those upcoming films is the John Barr directed thriller Dangerous Waters for Signature Films and Rio Luna films. There has been little known about the project, but Signature Films has now announced the cast of Dangerous Waters. The film will star Odeya Rush, Eric Dane, Saffron Burrows, and Ray Liotta.

The story centers around “a sailing holiday that spirals out of control when a teenage daughter (Rush) uncovers the dark past of her mother’s new boyfriend.” This will be the second feature for Barr who previously directed the thriller Blood and Money and the screenplay was written by Mark Jackson based on the story by Barr. The project is currently filming in the Dominican Republic.

Rush has been in many hit films like The Giver, Goosebumps, Lady Bird, Dear Dictator, Let it Snow, and was recently seen in the horror film Umma where she starred opposite Sandra Oh. Rush is an extremely underrated rising star, and she will next be seen in Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth opposite Dakota Johnson. That film won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival and will premiere on Apple TV+ in June. Dance has also had quite the career starring in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and he has appeared in other popular series like Grey’s Anatomy and Charmed. The actor has even starred in hit films like Valentine’s Day, Marley & Me, and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Barrows has starred in many genre films over the years like Deep Blue Sea and The Bank Job, but the actress is best known for her roles on hit tv shows like Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and You. However, Liotta is probably the best-known actor out of this group as his career spans almost four decades. The actor has starred in iconic films like Goodfellas, Hannibal, Smokin’ Aces, Marriage Story, and The Many Saints of Newark. He also starred in the hit video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Liotta will next be seen in the Elizabeth Banks directed thriller Cocaine Bear.

There is still a lot of mystery to Dangerous Waters, but the production is off to a great start with this very talented cast. Any thriller lined with a “dark past” is usually enough to get genre fans foot in the door and with a seemingly isolated setting of a boat, there is sure to be a lot of tension to be found at the bottom of this film’s ocean. Dangerous Waters does not have a release date yet, but since the film is currently shooting, we should hear more news on that watery front soon.

