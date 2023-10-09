A day trip to the sea goes all sorts of wrong in the thriller Dangerous Waters. Directed by John Barr, the film follows Rose (Odeya Rush) and her single mother Alma (Saffron Burrows) as they go on a sailing adventure with Derek (Eric Dane), Alma’s new boyfriend. When Derek’s ship is suddenly ambushed by villains, Rose discovers that Derek’s innocent appearance is all just one big ruse. Things take a deadly turn when Alma is murdered on the ship, leaving a distraught Rose to find any means of escape and avenge the death of her mother. Here’s everything you need to know about Dangerous Waters.

When Is 'Dangerous Waters' Coming Out?

Dangerous Waters makes its premiere in theaters on October 13, 2023. The film will also be available on demand.

Watch the Trailer for 'Dangerous Waters'

The trailer for Dangerous Waters was released by Signature Entertainment on September 5, 2023. Set in a small town in Florida, the highly independent 19-year-old Rose is less than thrilled about going on a sailing adventure with her single mother, Alma. What’s even worse is that they’re vacationing together with Alma’s new romantic interest Derek, whom Rose has no idea what he’s like. Despite her personal qualms, Rose is willing to embark on their little spontaneous trip, so long as her mother is happy. Upon reaching the dock, Rose meets Derek for the first time. In his crisp sailing attire and impressive boat, Derek fits the description of a successful local businessman. With the wind in their hair and glasses of champagne, things are pretty chill as they set out to sea. But Rose maintains her suspicions about Derek, and it doesn’t help that he keeps a crate of weapons in his boat. When nighttime hits, Derek’s boat is ambushed and set on fire. Alma is killed at the hands of murderers, leaving a grief-stricken Rose trapped at sea with the villainous Derek and the captain of the boat. With his survival instincts in full motion, Rose has no one to rely on but herself to get to land and bring these killers to justice.

More recently, Collider had the chance to exclusively premiere a new clip from Dangerous Waters, showing Rose trying to find her way around the boat. See it here:

What Is 'Dangerous Waters' About?

Check out the official synopsis for Dangerous Waters:

19-year-old Rose (Odeya Rush) lives a tough, small-town life in Florida with her single mother Alma (Saffron Burrows). Their luck seems to take a turn when Alma’s new businessman boyfriend, Derek (Eric Dane), whisks them away on a sailing adventure to Bermuda. While at sea, Derek’s “business” is revealed to be less than legitimate when their boat is attacked by savage villains, set on fire, and Alma is viciously killed. Distraught and persecuted by Derek and The Captain (Ray Liotta), Rose unearths a primal instinct of survival and a terrifying need for vengeance. She will not yield until those responsible for her mother’s murder are dead.

Who's In the Cast of 'Dangerous Waters'?

Odeya Rush stars as Rose, the 19-year-old protagonist who must find any means to get to land after the murder of her mother offshore. Rush previously appeared in Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth, starring Dakota Johnson. Her stellar acting portfolio also includes the Oscar-nominated Lady Bird by Greta Gerwig. Dane plays Derek, Alma’s lover who turns out to be a dangerous criminal. Dane is no stranger to the world of television. The actor gained prominence for playing Dr. Mark Sloan in the long-running ABC medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy. Years later, Dane made a strong impression among audiences with his role as Cal Jacobs, father to Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) in the hit HBO series Euphoria. Dane’s upcoming projects include Tony Tost’s directorial debut National Anthem, in which he stars along with fellow Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, and Halsey.

Burrows plays Alma, single mother to Rose. Burrows garnered attention for playing main character Dorothea “Dottie” Quinn in the third season of Netflix’s You. She’s also starred in Prime Video’s Mozart in the Jungle, together with Lola Kirke, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Bernadette Peters. In addition to acting, Burrows also has some directorial and production skills under the sleeves. Burrows currently serves as director for the project Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men and producer for Ngozi Onwurah’s project Neighborhood Alert. Last but not least is the late Ray Liotta, who plays the mysterious captain of the ship. Liotta unexpectedly passed away at the age of 67 in his sleep in the midst of filming Dangerous Waters. Before his death, Liotta was involved in numerous projects, such as Cocaine Bear, El Tonto, The Substance, and April 29, 1992. As one of the most recognizable faces in the entertainment industry, Liotta is best remembered for playing the real-life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Academy Award-winning film Goodfellas. After his passing, Liotta received a posthumous nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his portrayal of James Keane Sr. in Apple TV+’s Black Bird.

Who Is Making 'Dangerous Waters'?

John Barr serves as the director for Dangerous Waters, with the plot based on a story from Barr himself. Mark Jackson joins the team as a scriptwriter. Barr’s previous works include Blood and Money, which follows a retired veteran who encounters a dead woman and a huge sum of money while going hunting in Northern Maine. Dangerous Waters marks Barr’s second feature film. Prior to this, he worked as a cinematographer for projects like Once Upon a Time in Queens and This Teacher. Joining the production table is Suza Horvat from Rio Luna Films and Marc Goldberg from Signature Films. Christian Mercuri from Capstone Global is on board as executive producer, together with Sarah Gabriel and Gareth Williams from Signature. Serving as co-producers are Brianna Johnson and Ben Jacques. Distribution for Dangerous Waters is handled by Capstone Global and Signature Films.