With award season coming to a close in a few days, which has seen the German adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front garner an impressive number of wins and nominations, Daniel Brühl is already gearing up for his next project—this time with Disney+. Variety revealed that the actor will be starring in a new series about the iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The six-part series, which is set to be titled Kaiser Karl, will follow the rise of the high fashion designer's career in the 1970s, including his famous rival with Yves Saint Laurent’s partner Pierre Berge, and his own love story with Jacques de Bascher. Variety also reports that the glitzy series will lean into the decadence of Parisian culture in the 70s, the tragic love affairs, friendships forged, and all of the drama and intrigue that can be found in the high-stakes realm of high fashion.

This news comes a few months after the wrap of the upcoming film adaptation of Anthony McCarten’s play The Collaboration which follows the collaboration of the iconic artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, which will see Brühl, who plays Swiss art dealer Bruno Bischofberger, join his fellow Marvel actor Paul Bettany. He is also set to appear in the adaptation of Movie Teller, the racing rivalry feature 2 Win, the pandemic thriller Rich Flu, and Sam Mendes' televisions series The Franchise.

Kaiser Karl is currently filming in France, Monaco and Italy, and has tapped Kompromat director, Jérôme Salle, as the director for three episodes, including the premiere and finale, in addition to Audrey Estrougo who will direct the rest. Kaiser Karl was created and adapted by Isaure Pisani-Ferry, Jennifer Have, and Raphaëlle Bacqué, who also penned the biography by the same name. Pisani-Ferry serves as the head writer for the series, which she co-wrote with Dominique Baumard, Have, and Nathalie Hertzberg.

This news does raise further speculation about whether or not Brühl will reprise his role as Baron Helmut Zemo in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. While he has not been announced for the star-studded production, which is set to get underway in due time, his character does play a pretty prominent role in the anti-hero team-up in the comics. Though, the fact that Kaiser Karl is a Disney+-backed project, does at least pave the way for further collaborations.

There's no word yet on when Kaiser Karl will premiere. In the meantime, you can check our Brühl in the award-winning All Quiet on the Western Front, on Netflix now: