Per a report from Variety, Daniel Brühl has been cast as the male lead in Danish film director Lone Scherfig's new film, The Movie Teller, a Spanish-language adaptation of Hernán Rivera Letelier’s award-winning autobiographical novel of the same name. The novel has been published all over the world and was translated into nineteen different languages, and the film is a Spanish, French, and Chilean co-production, also starring Bérénice Bejo (The Artist), Antonio de la Torre (Marshland), José Soza (The Club) and newcomer Sara Becker.

The Movie Teller tells the story of María Magnolia (Bejo) and her daughter María Margarita (Becker) who try to make ends meet in Chile's Atacama Desert during the 1960s. After Maria Magnolia exposes her daughter to the beautiful world of cinema, she realizes she has a natural gift for storytelling, and the poverty-stricken town decides to raise up enough money for María Margarita to attend films in order to relay their stories back to her neighbors. Brühl is set play Nansen, an outsider from Europe who enters into a relationship with María Magnolia and becomes a major father figure to María Margarita.

Brühl is known primarily for his German-language work, in acclaimed films like Good Bye Lenin! and The Edukators, but has also starred in a number of popular English language films. He rose to international pop culture acclaim when he portrayed Baron Helmut Zemo in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, and returned to reprise his role as the can't-help-but-love-him villain in last year's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. His filmography also includes credits like Rush, starring fellow Marvel star Chris Hemsworth, and TNT's The Alienist, and he was most recently seen in The King's Man. He is slated to appear in the German-language remake of All Quiet on the Western Front, before joining Scherfig's film.

Image via Marvel Studios

The Movie Teller officially begins production on March 21 in Pedro de Valdivia, in the Atacama Desert.

