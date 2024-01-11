The Big Picture Daniel Brühl will play Karl Lagerfeld in the Disney+ series Kaiser Karl. A first-look image was released showing Brühl as the iconic designer.

The series is set in 1972 Paris and follows Lagerfeld's journey into high fashion, with a mix of romance and ambition.

Brühl expresses his excitement about the role on Instagram, calling it an "exceptional adventure" and a privilege to embody Lagerfeld.

A little under a year ago, it was announced that Daniel Brühl had been cast as the legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in Disney+'s glamorous biographical series Kaiser Karl, and now we have finally have a first-look at Brühl in the titular role. As first reported by THR this morning, Disney unveiled the very first image for the series, which shows Brühl as Lagerfeld in profile, sporting the designer's iconic ponytail.

Kaiser Karl was created and adapted for television by Isaure Pisani-Ferry, Jennifer Have, and Raphaëlle Bacqué, based on Bacqué’s well-received biography by the same name.

The series is reportedly set in Paris in 1972 when the up-and-coming designer was making moves to break into the world of high fashion. As Disney+ alludes, the story will be a “mix of romance, ambition and a tireless quest for recognition," as Lagerfeld meets and falls in love with Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin) and goes up against designer bigwigs like Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois) and Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz). In addition to Brühl, Pellerin, Valois, and Lutz, Agnés Jaoui stars as Gaby Aghion—the founder of Chloé, who first recognized Lagerfeld's talents. Three episodes of the series were directed by Kompromat director, Jérôme Salle, including the premiere and finale, in addition to Audrey Estrougo who directed the rest of the series.

Brühl took to Instagram to share his excitement about this newly released still, saying "An exceptional adventure for me, a true honor and privilege to embody Karl Lagerfeld, an experience I'd like to share with you soon."

What Else Is Daniel Brühl Up to This Year?

Last week, Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia raced into theaters and digital, which saw Brühl star as Roland Gumpert — the famed manager of Audi. During the press run for the film, Collider caught up with him while he was down in Australia filming Eden, which sees him reunite with Rush director Ron Howard and his All Quiet on the Western Front co-star Felix Kammerer. During the interview, he also spoke about the upcoming Max series The Franchise which puts a fun spin on the world of filming superhero blockbusters. In addition to Kaiser Karl and The Franchise, 2024 will likely see release dates set for The Collaboration and Rich Flu, as well as The Movie Teller which made the festival circuit last year.

Kaiser Karl does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year.