The Big Picture Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia is an adrenaline-fueled racing film based on the 1983 Rally World Championship rivalry between Audi and Lancia.

Daniel Brühl, known for his role in Rush, stars as Roland Gumpert, the Audi racing director who led the manufacturer to numerous championship titles.

The film is set to release on January 5, 2023.

Move over Ferrari, there's a new high-octane movie merging onto the roadway next year and Collider is thrilled to exclusively debut the first trailer for Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia. As the title reveals, the film—previously titled 2 Win—is based on the well-documented rivalry between Audi and Lancia at the 1983 Rally World Championship. The rivalry is often likened to that of a David vs. Goliath tale, as Italy's team manager, Cesare Fiorio (Riccardo Scamarcio) was up against certain defeat at the 1983 Rally World Championships, where they faced off against the formidable team Audi and defied the odds.

Daniel Brühl is no stranger to the genre of high-speed sports dramas. In 2013, he starred as Niki Lauda in Ron Howard's critically acclaimed biographical drama Rush opposite Chris Hemsworth's James Hunt. In Race for Glory, he has taken on the role of another key player in racing history as Roland Gumpert—the founder of Apollo Automobil and, more importantly, the Audi racing director who led the manufacturer to 25 rally championships and 4 Rally World Championship titles under his leadership beginning in 1981.

The trailer expertly lays out the stakes of not only race car driving but also the personal stakes that Fiorio found himself up against in 1983 as he sways German driver Walter Röhrl (Volker Bruch) to drive for Lancia against Germany's reigning champion. It showcases the glitz and glamour that goes along with the heart-pumping world of racing, but also teases the tension-filled rivalry between Fiorio and Gumpert. The trailer also reveals that the film has moved up its release date, with Race for Glory: Audi Vs. Lancia now arriving in theaters on January 5, 2023.

'Race for Glory' and the Need for Speed

Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia is the latest in an emerging trend of adrenaline-fueled films inspired by real-life racing drama, including Rush, Ferrari, Gran Turismo, and Ford v Ferrari. Unlike previous foreign-set racing features, Race for Glory has an Italian filmmaker at the helm with Stefano Mordini. In addition to starring in the film as Fiorio, Scamarcio also penned the script alongside Mordini and Filippo Bologna. Mordini and Scarmarcio are frequent collaborators in Italy, with this becoming their first English-language feature together. Scarmarcio also produces alongside Jeremy Thomas for Recorded Picture Company, along with Lebowski, HanWay Films, and Metropolitan Films. Lionsgate is distributing the film, which is also being distributed by RAI in Italy. The R-rated film clocks in at a tidy 94-minute runtime.

Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia will race into theaters on January 5th, 2023. Watch the exclusive new trailer in the player above and check out the exclusive poster in the gallery.