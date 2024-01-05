The Big Picture Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia is a thrilling film based on the rivalry between Audi and Lancia at the 1983 Rally World Championship.

The film portrays the stakes and personal struggles of the characters involved in the battle between the two car manufacturers.

The exclusive clip from the film showcases a tense encounter between the team leaders, played by Daniel Brühl and Riccardo Scamarcio, highlighting the determination and obsession of both men.

The New Year is off to a great start with one of 2024's first new releases—Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia which races into theaters today. Based on the thrilling and well-documented rivalry between two car manufacturing heavyweights—Germany's Audi and Italy's Lancia—at the Rally World Championship of 1983, Italian filmmaker Stefano Mordini's first English-language feature is a must-watch for racing fans and adrenaline lovers alike. Collider is thrilled to exclusively share a new sneak peek look at the film today, which sees the two teams face-off in a more polite setting.

The rivalry at the heart of the film is often likened to that of a David vs. Goliath tale, and the film does an excellent job of laying out the stakes, both professionally and personally, for each of the characters embroiled in the battle of wit and showmanship. With Italy's team manager, Cesare Fiorio (Riccardo Scamarcio), up against certain defeat at the championship, he was forced to get creative if he dreamed of bringing home a victory against the formidable team Audi, led by Roland Gumpert (Daniel Brühl). This included luring German rally racer Walter Röhrl (Volker Brauch) back onto the racetrack and pushing him back into the dangerous racing world he had been planning to step away from.

The clip, which takes place towards the midpoint of the film, sees a particularly frosty encounter between Gumpert (Brühl) and Fiorio (Scamarcio) at a function the day before the race. While waiting for a glass of champagne, Fiorio attempts to charm a young woman who is also waiting for a glass, only to discover that she is waiting for Gumpert. The two men have a little interchange about the upcoming race, with Gumpert hinting at an impending snowstorm that might pose a challenge for team Lancia, before dropping a handful of ice into Fiorio's drink as a little power play. It also happens to be one of the more memorable moments in Race for Glory, where you get to really see just how driven the two men are to show each other up.

Where to Watch 'Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

During a recent interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt for Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia, Brühl discussed what it is about racing movies that keep bringing people back to cinemas, saying "Well, if it's well done like in this case, and also in the case of Rush, it translates the thrill of that fascinating, dangerous, passionate sport to the screen. If the cinematic translation works out then you delve into something that is thrilling, that is fast, and crazy when you think about it." Brühl went on to say, "Also, the determination—I mean, everything that's behind the actual sport is, like, these freaks who dedicate their life to that and are competing so feverishly and are so obsessed by something. This is always fascinating, I guess, to see people who are so incredibly obsessed by something. So, that captured me two times."

If you're ready to put the peddle to the metal and race to the theaters for another exceptionally compelling racing film, Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia is in theaters today, and available on demand and digital. Be sure to check out the exclusive clip in the player above and watch our recent interview with Brühl about the film.

Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia Experience the riveting underdog story of the 1983 Rally World Championships, inspired by true events. This moving sports drama puts you in the driver’s seat for a thrilling ride. Release Date January 5, 2024 Director Stefano Mordini Cast Riccardo Scamarcio , Daniel Brühl , Volker Bruch , Katie Clarkson-Hill Rating R Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Biography , sport Writers Filippo Bologna , Stefano Mordini , Riccardo Scamarcio

Find Tickets Today