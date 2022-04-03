Everyone knows Daniel Craig from his 15-year run as James Bond. However, last year saw Craig take his final bow as the iconic character in No Time To Die. The actor was set to start the next phase of his career in a new Broadway production of Macbeth this month with costar Ruth Negga. But things were put on hold after Craig tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by Deadline.

Both April 2 shows were canceled, and ticket refunds have been made available for those shows on the production's website. This particular announcement was made on Macbeth’s official twitter page. In the tweet the production apologized for the inconvenience, and reaffirmed that safety for its audience was their top priority. It is unclear exactly how long Craig will be out. However, The Longacre Theater, where the show is being performed, says it is going to be awhile. Macbeth has been doing preview performances since March 29 and was set to officially open later this month on April 29. The show was meant to run for 15 weeks.

While this is sad news for many Craig fans who were looking forward to seeing the actor’s take on this classic story, it is another stark reminder that COVID is still here. Mask mandates have been lifted throughout most of the country, but maybe it is a good idea to remain cautious. Broadway was one of the hardest hit industries since the pandemic began just over two years ago in March 2020. Throughout the last year alone many live performances had been canceled or altered due to COVID-related issues. Craig himself is no stranger to this kind of issue as No Time to Die was delayed a handful of times due to COVID before it eventually came out in October of last year.

He may have been a fantastic James Bond, but his roles in Logan Lucky and Knives Out have shown audiences Craig’s incredible emotional range as an actor. Chewing on something as weighty as Macbeth is perfect for Craig to put some separation between him in the 007 title. Craig himself has even talked about his excitement in taking on the role of Macbeth many times when doing press for No Time To Die. Hopefully he has a speedy recovery, so he can do justice to this complex character.

There is no further news on what Macbeth plans to do while Craig is out, but we will most likely learn more soon in that regard. Whatever the case may be, If you are going to Broadway in the near future, it is probably best to wear a mask.

Check out the official announcement here:

