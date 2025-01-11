The systemic targeting of Jews during World War II left little room for successful, organized resistance. This is reflected in the movies made about the war, particularly the Holocaust. Historical events like the escape from Sobibor, touted as the most successful uprising of Jewish prisoners, and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising have inspired directors to explore them for the screen. A much less-known but powerful event took place in rural Belarus, where four brothers led an uprising that saved over 1,200 Jews from the hands of the Nazis. This event is the subject of Edward Zwick’s 2008 film Defiance. Starring Daniel Craig as Tuvia Bielski, the eldest of the brothers who founded the Bielski Partisans, the film tells the true story of a group of Jewish rebels who waged guerrilla-like warfare against their oppressors and established a self-sufficient forest base where they built amenities like schools and hospitals.

Craig's Tuvia is a man caught between the brutality of war and the moral weight of leadership. After his parents are murdered by Nazis, Tuvia seeks revenge by killing their murderers before assembling his brothers Zus (Liev Schreiber), Asael (Jamie Bell), and Aron (George MacKay) to carve out a sanctuary in the forest, where they are joined by growing numbers of Jewish fugitives. The Bielski brothers then assume leadership of the group, taking up arms to fight back in ambushes and save even more Jews who are held captive in camps. For Craig's Tuvia and his unconventional soldiers, the fight is personal — they fight to avenge their dead family members and save those in captivity; they fight for survival; and they fight to resist forced occupation and atrocities against their community.

'Defiance' Is a Gritty Story of Resistance During the Holocaust

Zwick's direction emphasizes the significance of family in the Bielski partisan's survival and resistance story. His camera focuses on the Bielski brothers as they look out for each other even when they don't see eye to eye. Craig's Tuvia offers the leadership that they need, including rules to ensure law and order for their self-sufficient community. Everyone has a role to play. There are those who fetch food and those in construction. There are those who fight when it calls for it. Their success is in their togetherness. Zwick doesn't shy away from showing the imperfections of this family either. Whether it is exploring the ideological differences between brothers Tuvia and Zus over the approach to take against the Nazis or exploring dissatisfied members that plan a mutiny, Zwick's camera is constantly on the lookout for what an isolated group like this goes through. But it is not all war in Defiance. There are subplots of thriving romances, with a wedding and camaraderie providing moments of respite in the thick of the forest.

The combat sequences that transform the lushness of the forest into bloody scenes are raw and visceral. Zwick doesn't delve much into the strategies of war; instead, he offers an unflinching take on the near-sporadic battles themselves. Whether it is the Bielskis ambushing the Nazis or the Nazis pushing them deeper into the forest with bomb droppings, Zwick's camera and sound take you to the frontlines. For the Bielskis, it is their unity of purpose where they fight shoulder to shoulder and suffer for each other against the more powerful enemies that gives them an edge. However, some historians have criticized this portrayal, arguing that it misleads by depicting the partisans as more warriors than survivors. But by exploring this part of World War II history, Defiance captures a captivating counterpoint to the more familiar narratives of the Holocaust.

Daniel Craig Is at His Most Intense as Tuvia Bielski