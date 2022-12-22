James Bond. Benoit Blanc. FN-1824. Just a list of Daniel Craig's most iconic characters. If the last one seems slightly unfamiliar to you, that's because you might not actually know it was him. FN-1824 was a Stormtrooper featured in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in a scene with Daisy Ridley's Rey, and becomes the first victim to her burgeoning Force powers.

While Craig's face was never actually shown on scene, his distinctive accent - plus leaked rumors about his appearance - gave the game away, and now Craig has gone into more detail about how he managed to snag a cameo appearance in J.J. Abrams' 2015 film.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused, the actor revealed it was a throwaway comment made to Ben Dixon, an assistant director on the film, while in costume fitting that led to his appearance in a galaxy far, far away. Craig enjoyed his cameo a great deal evidently, even if he couldn't quite remember his own character's name - and he didn't love the costumes either:

“Yes, that role was very dear to me. Is that was the character was called? I tried to get into the next two but no luck. I love Star Wars, I wouldn’t have asked to be in it otherwise. Ben Dixon, who’s an assistant director on those movies and he was an AD on our movie as well, and I was doing fittings. I asked him “Could I get a part in this?” And he just said let me go and ask. The next day, I was in a fucking Stormtrooper suit. I had to wear the thing all day and I couldn’t feel my hands by the end of the day. These poor people have to wear them in the desert, I wouldn’t have done it if I had to go to Tunisia.”

There is a Star Wars connection between Craig and his new favourite collaborator, of course. Rian Johnson, who has directed Craig in both Knives Out and its upcoming sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, would go on to direct the sequel to The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi. Unfortunately for Craig, he didn't make it into that one. At least the two managed to connect to give us the gift of Benoit Blanc.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is currently streaming on Disney+.