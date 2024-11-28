There’s a healthy debate to be had about which iteration of the James Bond franchise is the best, however, it seems fairly obvious that Daniel Craig is the best actor to ever play the character when his career is examined in its entirety. Craig has certainly made some of the grittiest Bond films ever made, but he has also proven to have a great sense of humor thanks to his comedic roles in Logan Lucky and the Knives Out franchise. It’s fantastic to see that Craig is so willing to subvert expectations about the roles he is playing, but there certainly was an intensity to his earlier work that signified to Barbara Broccoli that he was a perfect fit to play 007. Just one year before Casino Royale reset the Bond franchise forever, Craig gave a ruthless, dark performance in Steven Spielberg’s gripping historical thriller Munich.

What Is 'Munich' About?

Based on a true story, Munich follows a team of Mossad agents that track down the perpetrators of the “Black September” massacre, in which members of a Palestinian terrorist organization executed the Israeli Olympic team. Eric Bana stars as the Jewish agent Avner Kaufman, who begins putting together a team of assassins and spies that can help complete their mission of revenge; Avner forgoes any official contact with Israel for the sake of plausible deniability. Craig co-stars as Steve, a South African mercenary who joins the group as a getaway driver. Although initially the crew is united in seeking justice, Steve begins to splinter from Avner as he grows more radical in his convictions. A majority of the Palestinians involved in the massacre were killed by 1979, but the tensions that began to emerge during this period are still felt today.

Craig creates a complex character who hijacks a justice assignment for the sake of fulfilling a personal vendetta. While Spielberg goes out of his way to indicate that not even Avner should be considered a “hero,” there are scenes involving his family life that make him somewhat sympathetic. Comparatively, Craig gives a performance that is absolutely harrowing in its lack of personability; Steve seems to have no qualms about committing torture and murder, yet does not appear to share the same heartbreak over the victims’ demise as Avner does. Munich is not the first historical drama that Spielberg made, but it is by far his most ethnically ambiguous. While Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan pointed to an obvious villain within the World War II era, Munich examines whether the ends ever justify the means when delivering an “appropriate response” to terrorism. The ethical conflict between Avner and Steve is the most compelling aspect of the film, as it shows that two men who support the same flag may be wildly divergent in their motivations.

‘Munich’ Proved Daniel Craig Was Going To Be a Great James Bond

Munich was a clear indication of Craig’s star power, as he inadvertently ends up stealing the film from Bana. Part of this is intentional, as Spielberg is aiming to show how Steve’s more extremist beliefs became normalized as Israel’s counterterrorism movement grew more radical by the end of the 1970s. However, Craig was so adept with the physicality involved in several harrowing chase and action sequences that it was evident he could handle a franchise of his own. He evidently impressed his director, as Spielberg would later cast him as the main antagonist in his animated adventure film The Adventures of TinTin.

Munich is the film that directly led Craig to the Bond franchise, as he accepted the offer to star in Casino Royale during filming. Although he admitted to having some fear about accepting the opportunity to star in one of the biggest franchises ever, Craig admits that it was Spielberg who convinced him to agree. Spielberg has made it no secret that he is a massive Bond fan, and was even rejected twice by the Broccoli family when he offered to direct an installment in the series. The possibility of Spielberg directing a new Bond film may be relatively slim, but he does deserve credit for helping to spawn the most successful era within the saga’s history.

