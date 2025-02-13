For all the James Bond films in the franchise, there are only a few villains that truly stand out from the pack, like Auric Goldfinger, Jaws, Le Chiffre, and Francisco Scaramanga. But there's only one Bond baddy that 007 has faced multiple times: Ernst Stavro Blofeld. From his first appearance in From Russia with Love, where only the lower part of his body—and his trademark white cat—are visible, to his final pre-Daniel Craig-era appearance in the non-canon entry Never Say Never Again, he's top of the heap. So, when Christoph Waltz was announced as the antagonist in Spectre, the word around town was that the actor would be the next in a long line of actors to bring the iconic villain to life. Only he wasn't, but would rather be playing the villainous Franz Oberhauser. Definitely not Blofeld. Until he was Blofeld. It should have been a big moment in the Daniel Craig era... and they blew it.

The Legacy of Ernst Stavro Blofeld Haunts 'Spectre'

The first two appearances of Blofeld in Bond films are anti-climactic, but the producers of You Only Live Twice nailed it with the character's full reveal by bringing in Donald Pleasance. He is the definitive version of the character—a menacing, legitimately scary (and a hint of camp) anti-Bond, with the distinctive facial scar—willing to use whatever instruments he has at his disposal to see his evil plans to fruition. It would be Pleasance's iteration of the character to inspire Mike Myers' Dr. Evil, The Simpsons' Mister Burns, and Inspector Gadget's Dr. Claw.

Pleasance would be a one-and-done with the character, and Blofeld's next four appearances in the Bond films would each be played by different actors, most notably Max von Sydow and Telly Savalas. Each actor brought a different look to the character, playing into Ian Fleming's depiction of Blofeld as a supervillain who regularly changes his appearance to remain an enigma. Blofeld stands as Bond's most devious—and dangerous—archrival throughout the franchise, and even though 1983 was the last time he was seen, Blofeld was never forgotten.

Daniel Craig’s Bond Films Drop the Ball With Ernst Stavro Blofeld