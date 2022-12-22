The final outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond in last year's No Time to Die was memorable for many reasons, most notably for the fact that the film did something no villain had managed to do in over sixty years of the franchise — kill him. The conclusion of the film saw Bond, mortally wounded on an island (that also happened to be the lair of a supervillain, naturally) blown to smithereens by a naval bombardment.

The death, coupled with the revelation that Bond had fathered a daughter with Lea Seydoux's Madeleine Swann, gave the conclusion an unexpected emotional heft considering we usually see Bond shake off any sort of fatal death blow with a quip and a cold drink.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused to promote his latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the actor has now gone into more detail about what led to the decision to kill off his Bond and revealed that it stemmed from the very beginning of his time as 007 — back when he was first cast in Casino Royale in 2006 — when an impromptu conversation with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli gave him a definitive ending for the character when the time was right.

“I’m a control freak. I’ve always tried to push my career, I’ve never had a grand plan because you do jobs that come to you. The story was that I came away from the Berlin premiere with Barbara Broccoli and, I never was able to keep track of these, I asked her how many I was contracted to do and she said 4. So I asked her "If I do 4, can we kill him off at the end? And she went “Yeah”. And then 17 years later, I reminded her of that. For me, selfishly, it was a way of walking away and it was an amazing opportunity because we’d gone to Casino Royale, and began the story again, resetting things. I thought that’s what they need to do next time after me, reset things and start fresh.

Of course, with Craig now gone from the role, all eyes fall on who will inherit the coveted role of the man on His Majesty's Secret Service. For Craig, he isn't interested in his successor, he just wants to be first in line to see the film. "I don’t really pay any attention to the rumors of the next Bond", he said. "I don’t go on the internet. It’s a lot of noise. It’ll be great fun to see who it is and what they do, I’ll be front and center when it opens.”

