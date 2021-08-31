Ahead of his fifth appearance as 007, Apple TV is releasing a new documentary retrospective, Being James Bond, about Daniel Craig's tenure as the most superfluous secret spy in film history. The film will be released ahead of the upcoming No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond franchise. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die has been postponed since November 2019, with the highly anticipated film finally expected to hit theaters later this fall.

In this short 45-minute retrospective, Craig reflects on his 15-year journey as James Bond, which made him a household name and became one of the defining performances of his career. The documentary will include never-before-screen archival footage from each of Craig's Bond films, including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and the upcoming No Time to Die. Additionally, Craig will be in conversation with two 007 producers, Michael G. Wilson, and Barbara Broccoli.

In a statement to the producers, Craig said, “A lot of people here have worked on five pictures with me. I've loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I've got up every morning and I've had the chance to work with you guys, and that has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

This documentary is most likely a bittersweet goodbye for Craig, as he has publicly stated that he wants No Time to Die to be his last appearance as Bond. It's certainly been a controversial relationship and journey for Craig, who has a well-known history of disliking the character and the franchise. Notably, after filming the last Bond movie, Spectre, Craig stated he would rather "break this glass and slash my wrists" than sign up for another Bond movie.

Clearly, No Time to Die convinced the actor to return to the franchise. Notably, Craig asked for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's help in polishing the script, which may have helped assuage his problems about the notoriously womanizing character and occasionally controversial storylines. The plot of the film is set five years after the capture of Christoph Waltz's Ernst Stavro Blofeld, in which Bond has left active service. We see the return of Jeffrey Wright's CIA Agent Felix Leiter, who enlists Bond's help to search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist who was abducted. Uncovering a conspiracy and a deadly threat, Craig's Bond must face another villain in the form of Rami Malek's Lyutsifer Safin. Returning to the franchise include Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, with newcomers Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch sure to make a splash.

Hopefully, we'll get some good sneak peeks of the film in Being James Bond, which will be released on Apple TV on September 7. No Time to Die hits theaters a month later on October 8. Check out the trailer for the Bond documentary below:

