Having played the role of James Bond since 2006, it’s no surprise that actor Daniel Craig has a number of opinions about the franchise, and who should be his successor as the greatest spy of all time. With speculation about who will take over the role rife with rumors that the next Bond could be a woman, Craig recently opened up to say that he believes the secret agent should remain a male character — but not for the reasons you might think.

With his final Bond movie, No Time to Die, only weeks away from finally being released, Craig spoke to Radio Times about the franchise, the future of the character after his departure, and who the role of Bond should go to next. When prompted about the possibility of a woman getting behind the wheel of the ever-famous Aston Martin, Craig sided with franchise producer Barbara Broccoli, saying that there should be more parts for women, instead of forcing them into pre-established franchises:

“The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

Broccoli had previously committed to keeping the role of Bond male, stating that stories should be made to fit new female characters, not the other way around. And perhaps there is a kernel of truth to hers and Craig’s stance on the matter — we’ve seen plenty of success with women leading their own franchises who haven’t needed to fit into a masculine box to see commercial and cult success. Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde, Maggie Q in The Protégé, even Melissa McCarthy in Spy...the list goes on, all as interesting and dynamic as James Bond, and who don’t have their own equivalents of throwaway “Bond girls,” something the Ian Fleming franchise has yet to fully make up for.

But not every Bond personality agrees with Craig and Broccoli. Lashana Lynch — who, incidentally, is playing a brand new 007 in No Time to Die — told The Guardian that Bond “could be a man or a woman,” and that “at the end of the day, even if a two-year-old was playing Bond, everyone would flock to the cinema to see what this two-year-old’s gonna do, no?”

Either way, we’ll just have to wait and see who ends up taking on the mantle and responsibilities of Bond next, which may not be for a long while. In the meantime, fans can finally catch Craig in his final outing as Bond when No Time to Die premieres in theaters on October 8.

