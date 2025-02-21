The James Bond franchise is heading into uncharted territory, and Daniel Craig has made it clear where his loyalties lie. Following the shock announcement that long-time Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are stepping back from creative control, handing it over to Amazon MGM Studios, Craig has shared a heartfelt tribute to the duo who oversaw his tenure as 007, in a statement released to Variety, adding that he hoped to work with Broccoli again soon in her post-Bond ventures.

“My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished. I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them.”

Craig, who played James Bond in five films between 2006 and 2021, has been at the centre of speculation regarding the franchise’s future since No Time to Die brought his tenure to an end. But even after years of rumours and fan theories, no one quite expected this turn of events, and the news has been met with dismay all across Hollywood.

Thursday’s landmark agreement between Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson, and Broccoli marks a dramatic shift for Bond’s future. Though Wilson and Broccoli will remain co-owners, Amazon, which acquired MGM for £6.7 billion ($8.5 billion) in 2021, will now have full creative control over the direction of the franchise, having shelled out another $1 billion to wrestle control away. For decades, EON Productions, the company founded by Albert R. "Cubby" Broccoli, fiercely protected the franchise from outside interference. This autonomy ensured that Bond films were carefully curated, with creative decisions made by producers rather than studio executives. That tradition has now come to an end, and chat, we are concerned.

Why Did Barbara Broccoli Give Up Bond?

Broccoli released a statement alongside Wilson, when he confirmed his retirement, stating that she would remain in the industry but is shifting her focus elsewhere.

“My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007, and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry,” she said. “With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

