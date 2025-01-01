Luca Guadagnino's beautifully surreal Queer has been garnering praise since it hit theaters in late November, with awards attention for Daniel Craig's performance. However, the British actor played a role much earlier in his career that shares a surprising connection with Queer. In 1998, director John Maybury (who also made The Jacket) directed the biopic Love is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon, about the painter Francis Bacon and his decade-long relationship with George Dyer. Derek Jacobi plays Bacon across from Craig in his breakthrough performance as Dyer. Guadagnino's adaptation of the William S. Burroughs novel and the life of Francis Bacon have a surprising connection, and watching Love is the Devil can deepen our understanding of Queer in a fascinating way.

'Love is the Devil' and 'Queer' Are Linked Through Francis Bacon

Love is the Devil is an experimental biopic of the life of Francis Bacon, the 20th-century painter known for his raw and often macabre work. The role of Bacon's lover George Dyer came early in Craig's career, but he made an impact with it, even winning for Best British Performance at the Edinburgh International Film Festival. His performance also apparently caught the attention of Guadagnino. In an interview with Variety, Guadagnino spoke of Craig's performance in Love is the Devil as close to his heart and that Craig's ability to be "so subtle, so profound, and yet so beautifully universal" was what made him sure that he would be a great fit for the role of William Lee in Queer.

But there is also a more direct connection between the two films. In the first place, Francis Bacon was part of the same artistic generation and a close friend of William S. Burroughs, the two creatives having met in Tangiers in the 1950s. Not only did the two most certainly influence each other's work, but Bacon was going through his rocky relationship with Dyer only a decade after Burroughs was in the midst of writing Queer, which is based on his relationship with Adelbert Lewis Marker. The concept of an artist and their muse is essential to both films. In his Actors on Actors interview with Variety, Drew Starkey mentioned that Guadagnino sent him specific visual references as they were preparing for the role, including Bacon’s paintings of two lovers, which helped him better understand the relationship between Lee and Allerton.

Daniel Craig's Performances in 'Love is the Devil' and 'Queer' Have Similar Undertones

Beyond the mutual influence that Bacon and Burroughs had on each other's work, the films Love is the Devil and Queer also deal with similar themes. Both films utilize frighteningly surreal cinematography as a way of honoring the same tone in Bacon's paintings and Burroughs' writing. Both films are interested in misaligned love. And in both films, Craig plays a character who is going through active drug addiction.

In his performance as George Dyer, Craig disappears into a stoic, quiet character dealing with inner demons. He frequently wakes Bacon up at night during his nightmares and sinks deeper into suffering as his mental health spirals. Meanwhile, as William Lee in Queer, Craig is talkative, anxious, and frequently makes a fool of himself. However, under the surface of his chattiness is a deep sadness. In both portrayals, Craig captures the devastating impact of his characters' addictions. While Craig may be most known for his roles as James Bond and Benoit Blanc, his performances in Love is the Devil and Queer are some of his rawest.

Your changes have been saved Love Is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon Release Date September 16, 1998 Cast Daniel Craig , Derek Jacobi , Tilda Swinton , Anne Lambton , Adrian Scarborough , Karl Johnson , Annabel Brooks , Ulla Larson-Styles , Maria Björnson , Duggie Fields , Anita Pallenberg , Mark Umbers Runtime 92 minutes

Love is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

