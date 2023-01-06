Watching Daniel Craig reinvent himself as a quirky character actor who’s doing everything he can to leave his tenure as 007 in the past is one of the great joys of modern cinema. This isn’t to say that his time as Britain’s most iconic character was a bad one (far from it), but between it and a slew of hit-and-miss blockbusters that entrenched his image as a stone-faced action hero, you’d be forgiven for lacking interest in his post-Bond career due to his apparent lack of range. But such concerns are now six feet under thanks to his turn as Benoit Blanc, the offbeat detective from Rian Johnson’s Knives Out films who’s quickly becoming one of his generation's most loveable protagonists (while also giving Craig the perfect opportunity to showcase his comedic chops). But Blanc was not the first time he donned an over-the-top southern accent and proceeded to show the world just how versatile he is. That honor belongs to Joe Bang, the standout character from Steven Soderbergh’s 2017 heist film, Logan Lucky.

What Is 'Logan Lucky' About?

Billed as Soderbergh’s comeback film after a retirement that had almost zero impact on his creative output, Logan Lucky saw him returning to the caper subgenre that had previously delivered three of his best films via the Ocean’s trilogy. But this isn’t the story of a team of high-class professionals and their schemes to pull off a daring heist on a Las Vegas casino or perform an elaborate piece of subterfuge to steal a Fabergé egg, but instead the tale of three disenfranchised siblings – Jimmy (Channing Tatum), Clyde (Adam Driver), and Mellie Logan (Riley Keough) – with little to their name but a plan to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the annual Coca-Cola 600 race. Key to their mission is safecracker Joe Bang, a character who’s just as absurd as you’d expect someone with a name like that would be. But there’s a problem – Joe’s doing time in prison, and the warden isn’t about to let him out for an illicit day trip. The solution is a whole other heist to break him out and then sneak him back without anyone noticing, and the result is some of the most cathartic fun Soderbergh has ever directed.

It would be easy to characterize Logan Lucky as the off-brand version of a more prestigious product and then call it a day (a comparison even Soderbergh has enjoyed making), but there’s so much more to it than that. The Logan siblings might not have the glitz and glamour of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean, but there’s no indication they’d want such a lavish lifestyle anyway. Their world isn’t perfect, but it’s still one they’ve managed to build a life in, and their heist is less an attempt at giving the finger to the 1% and more as the chance for Jimmy to provide a better life for his daughter. Soderbergh has always excelled at shining a light on marginalized communities without bogging things down with excessive sentimentality or overdone political discourse, and watching these underprivileged characters rise above what society had intended for them to perform a heist worthy of any criminal mastermind is the kind of blockbuster excitement films were made for.

As Joe Bang, Daniel Craig Is Unrecognizable

But while the entire cast is fantastic, it’s Daniel Craig who’s the real highlight in a role that may come to define the latter half of his career. Unrecognizable may be an overused term, but there really is no better way to describe what Craig is doing here. The first time he shows up, sporting a platinum-blond buzz cut and an accent that draws out every syllable like his life depends on it, you might find yourself doubting that this is the same man who’d been parading around as England’s most famous spy for the past eleven years. Instantly our image of Craig as a gruff, no-nonsense actor is gone, and all because of a hardened criminal who talks like Foghorn Leghorn and likes nothing more than eating hard-boiled eggs straight from the vending machine (with a light sprinkling of low sodium salt, of course, because such a diet is no excuse for high blood pressure). He’s odd, ridiculous, and almost impossible to take seriously… and Craig is loving every minute.

Take the scene immediately after his escape, for example. While Mellie speeds down the backroads of West Virginia like she’s trying to set a new world record, Joe changes out of his prison slacks and into something less conspicuous for a NASCAR race. Before he does he warns her not to peek – not because he’s going to get naked, but rather “nekkid”, a word he unleashes with such childish joy it’s impossible to avoid getting swept up in the sheer hilarity of it all. For the first time in years he’s playing a character he looks happy to have shown up on set for, and come hell or high water he's going to savor every second. Much like the person he’s portraying, Craig has broken free from a cage that’s going to need to be reinforced with pure diamond to prevent future escapes. This attitude never lets up, and before long his performance starts to give the impression of a rebellious teenager doing everything they can to destroy their former image. No wonder all the trailers proclaimed that Logan Lucky would be “introducing” Daniel Craig in the best fourth-wall gag of Soderbergh’s career.

'Logan Lucky' Came at the Perfect Moment For Craig

There’s no questioning how delightful his performance is, but part of its magic came from it releasing at the absolute perfect time. Craig has never seemed like an actor who enjoys getting bogged down, and while he was once able to balance his franchise commitments alongside one-off roles like Cowboys & Aliens and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, somewhere along the line this philosophy died out. Logan Lucky released in 2017, two years after the release of Spectre and six years since Craig had appeared in anything other than a Bond film. This was also a time when it was unclear if he would be returning for future installments given that the ripples of a particularly gruesome interview were still going strong. His performance in Spectre already felt like he was on autopilot, and now it seemed that whatever enjoyment he had once felt for playing Bond had crumbled under the weight of eight-month shoots and grueling press junkets. Craig was in desperate need of a holiday, and who’d have thought that a month in North Carolina would have been his idea of paradise.

Part of what enticed Craig to the role was that he had total freedom to play Joe Bang however he wanted. The tattoos, the haircut, the comical accent – all of that was his idea, and props to Soderbergh for sticking by his word. Perhaps the clinching factor was that Craig could shoot all of his scenes in just two weeks, a far cry from the production cycles of his previous films that stretched on for what must have felt like an eternity. The frantic nature of this comes across in his performance – a maniac vortex of energy that looks like it’s about to sprout wings and fly at any moment – and while Soderbergh is famous for his quick turnarounds, it still means that Joe’s screentime is brief. Ultimately this works for the best, and ensures that his two-hour audition for the next Martin McDonagh film is over before he would start wearing thin.

Where Will Daniel Craig's Career Take Him Next?

It’s too early to tell if Craig will succeed in reimaging himself in the same way previously dramatic actors like Leslie Nielsen or Henry Winkler did, but if his experimentations do prove fruitful, there’s no doubt that we’ll look back on Logan Lucky as the moment when this new golden era began. He may have been using it as the cinematic equivalent of a stress ball, but to us it changed our perception of what a Daniel Craig performance could be overnight. He could have left it as a bizarre outlier and returned to the more impassive (but also more profitable) roles he’s famous for, but clearly his time as Joe Bang sparked a flame he had no desire to extinguish. Between it, Benoit Blanc, and a leading role in Luca Guadagnino's next film Queer, Craig is well on the path to having the strongest post-Bond career of any of his fellow 007 actors. Expanding his résumé with the most eclectic characters he can find is a smart decision, and while we can all look forward to more Benoit Blanc adventures in the future, let’s not forget the original southern-accented weirdo who started this glorious renaissance.