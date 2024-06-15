The role of James Bond is one of the most high profile that any actor could be cast in. Bond has endured for over sixty years, introducing the character to new generations thanks to the revolving casting of the famous spy. While Sean Connery and Roger Moore’s interpretation of the character certainly have their fans, Daniel Craig is often regarded as the greatest actor to ever play 007. Unlike previous stars, Craig captured the dark, gritty persona that was present in the source material by Ian Fleming.

While being one of the most iconic movie heroes in history would be enough for most actors, Craig has proven himself a very versatile performer who is certainly not going to be bound to his role as 007 for the rest of his career. Craig’s willingness to take on challenging roles and subvert expectations of his stardom has resulted in successful recurring partnerships with directors like Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes, and Rian Johnson. The 007 movies are obviously enjoyable, but Daniel Craig has several other great and rewatchable movies, many outside the realm of action and espionage.

10 ‘The Adventures of TinTin’ (2011)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

The Adventures of TinTin offered Craig the rare opportunity to play a villain, a notable change of pace compared to the more heroic plays he was so often associated with. Based on the iconic comic book stories of the same name, The Adventures of TinTin focuses on the titular boy reporter (Jamie Bell) who goes on a search for treasure with the eccentric Captain Haddock (Andy Serkis). Craig appears as the main villain, Ivan Ivanovitch Sakharine, who is willing to kill the two adventurers out of greed.

Craig was well-suited for the technological leaps that Spielberg took with The Adventures of TinTin, which included motion capture and imaginative usage of 3D. Although certainly aimed at a younger audience, The Adventures of TinTin contains electrifying action that rivals Spielberg’s work in Jaws or the Indiana Jones franchise. Tintin is a rewatchable and delightful gem, and it's unfortunate that a sequel has not yet made it to fruition.

9 ‘No Time To Die’ (2021)

Directed by Cary Fukunaga

No Time To Die is a fitting end to Craig’s era of the Bond franchise that told what is perhaps the most romantic story in the series. No Time To Die focuses on Bond’s relationship with Madeline Swann (Léa Seydoux), who becomes the first woman to truly win his heart after the death of Vesper Lynd (Eva Green). The film emphasizes the importance of Bond’s relationship with Mallory (Ralph Fiennes), Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), Q (Ben Whishaw), and Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright).

Although No Tide To Die's production was somewhat chaotic, Craig is as charismatic as ever, offering him more room to explore Bond’s feelings after the mild disappointment of Spectre. Given the emotional weight of No Time To Die’s climax, it will certainly be challenging for the next actor cast as 007 to live up to the precedent that Craig set. It's not perfect, but more than one will want to revisit Craig's swan song if only to see him doing his thing one last time.

8 ‘Munich’ (2005)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Working with Spielberg is certainly a strong way to kick off an actor’s career, and Munich proved just how much Craig could add to a film in a supporting capacity. Based on a tragic true story, Munich stars Craig and Eric Bana as spies who track down terrorists after a bombing at the Olympic games. It’s a sharp and often upsetting depiction of escalation and violent extremism; sadly, the film’s themes are more relevant now than they ever have been.

Munich allows Craig to show the physicality and intensity that were befitting of a professional espionage agent.

Munich is among Spielberg's coldest and most clinical efforts. While it’s a much different spy film compared to the Bond series, Munich allows Craig to show the physicality and intensity that were befitting of a professional espionage agent. Between Spielberg’s inventive use of tracking lots, the thought-provoking conversations about violence, and standout performances from Bana, Craig, and the ever-reliable Geoffrey Rush, Munich is an important work of cinema that gets better with every subsequent watch.

7 ‘Road to Perdition’ (2002)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Road to Perdition marked Craig’s first collaboration with Sam Mendes, who would go on to direct him in two Bond films. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel of the same name, Road to Perdition follows the reformed gangster Thomas Sullivan (Tom Hanks) as he attempts to escape from the violent criminal underworld. Craig co-stars as the jealous son of a powerful gangster (Paul Newman) and serves as one of the film’s primary antagonists.

Road to Perdition is a rewatchable and deeply emotional take on the gangster genre that opts to treat its violent characters with sensitivity. Craig is a standout, as he offers a more intimate look at a lonely son who desperately wants to appease his father. Seeing Craig act alongside Newman feels like seeing one great actor pass the torch to the big star of a new generation. Indeed, their scenes together are among the film's most compelling.

6 ‘Logan Lucky’ (2017)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Craig proved just how funny he could be in the outrageous heist comedy Logan Lucky. The film centers on the siblings Jimmy (Channing Tatum), Millie (Riley Keough), and Clyde (Adam Driver) as they attempt to stage a heist at the Texas Motor Speedway race. To complete the mission, they hire Craig’s character, Joe Bang, an incarcerated criminal known for his safecracking abilities.

While the heist sequences are remarkably well orchestrated, Logan Lucky is at its best when it focuses on the hilarious interactions between the characters. Craig leans into the eccentricities of Bang and uses a thick Southern accent to give himself a unique charm. Logan Lucky is a very rewatchable film packed with many great actors, yet Craig somehow manages to be the definitive scene stealer. His willingness to laugh at himself ultimately makes him the undeniable highlight.

5 ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ (2011)

Directed by David Fincher

Expectations were high for David Fincher’s adaptation of the popular The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo novel series, as the trilogy of films starring Noomi Rapace was already iconic. Thankfully, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo became the definitive version of the story, thanks to its strong characterization. Craig stars as a journalist who helps the hacker Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara) investigate the case of a girl who went missing many decades ago.

Mara certainly gives the performance of her career, but Craig does a great job at playing a flawed yet engaging leading man, especially in a film that often delves into the horrors of toxic masculinity. While The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo contains some very graphic moments of violence that could be disturbing for some viewers, it's such a brilliantly told mystery that it is very rewatchable for fans of the noir genre.

4 ‘Knives Out’ (2019)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Knives Out was a bold reinvention of the mystery genre with several clear allusions to the work of beloved mystery author Agatha Christie. Craig’s performance as the quirky detective Benoit Blanc is the glue that keeps the film’s amazing cast together. Although it initially appears that Blanc is nothing but a bumbling goofball, he quickly proves himself the most savvy and intelligent character in the film.

Craig brings a sensitivity and warmth to the character that makes the conclusion of Knives Out more rewarding. It’s evident that Blanc solves crimes not just out of obligation but because he genuinely cares for the victims and those in danger. Knives Out is so packed with twists and turns, as well as some hilarious moments of physical comedy, that it immediately established itself as one of the most rewatchable mystery films ever made.

3 ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (2022)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Although expectations were certainly high, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery somehow managed to be even more compelling than its predecessor. The sequel sees Blanc getting invited to a mysterious weekend party, where a haughty influencer (Edward Norton) asks him to participate in an elaborate murder mystery game. The stakes are heightened when the murder becomes real, forcing Blanc to piece together the clues as to why he was really invited.

Glass Onion is more ambitious than its predecessor, as it addresses the rise of internet personalities and the danger of intellectual theft. While the mystery itself is perhaps even more clever than the first film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is also outright hilarious, one of the best comedy movies of the 2020s that gave Craig more than enough room to flex his comedic muscles. Unsurprisingly, another installment in the series is in the works, expected to premiere in 2025.

2 ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Campbell

The Bond franchise was in a state of distress before Casino Royale was released, as the latter installments starring Pierce Brosnan had veered too far in the direction of campiness. However, Casino Royale was the first Bond film to explore the character’s origin story and how he earned the “license to kill.”

Director Martin Campbell opted for a darker take on the material that addressed the threat of modern terrorism and political violence. However, Craig’s undeniable charisma retained the signature idiosyncrasy that made Bond such a beloved character. Casino Royale is one of the few Bond films that treat the character as fallible and expose how a heartbreaking tragedy colored his persona for the rest of his career. Casino Royale isn’t just a great introduction to the Bond franchise but one of the most relentlessly entertaining and rewatchable action films of the 21st century.

1 ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Skyfall is the most rewatchable Bond film ever made, as it brought the franchise full circle by exploring the character’s past for the first time. Craig’s third film in the role saw Bond returning to active service in MI6 after the rogue hacker Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem) threatens to dismantle the agency from the inside. The film emphasizes the relationship between Bond and his employer, M (Judi Dench), who is put in danger when Silva targets her for revenge.

Craig brings out the heroic side in Bond while respecting the character's stoic and cynical approach, showing how he emerges from personal tragedy to save the agency he dedicated his entire life to. While Mendes incorporates some of the best setpieces in the entire series, Skyfall is notable for its strong writing and more intimate moments. Craig was already an excellent Bond, but Skyfall allowed him to evolve the franchise into something more profound.