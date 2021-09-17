James Bond star Daniel Craig gave an emotional speech after wrapping No Time to Die, a farewell that is now revealed by the Apple TV documentary Being James Bond. The documentary explores Craig’s opinions about the mistakes made during his time as James Bond. Still, in this final speech, the star looks truly moved while saying goodbye to the British secret agent.

The short scene shows Craig’s last goodbye to the Bond universe, as the star speaks with the crew on the last day on the set of No Time to Die. After five movies at the service of Her Majesty, Craig is leaving the franchise while introducing a new female 00 agent played by Lashana Lynch. While the franchise’s future remains uncertain, this is Craig’s final contribution to the beloved film series, closing the book on an essential part of the star’s career.

Image via MGM

RELATED:‌ 'Being James Bond': Apple TV Doc Reflects on Daniel Craig's Career as 007

Craig says in his speech:

“A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those whatever. But I loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I got up every morning, and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

No Time to Die has been directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and written by Fukunaga, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Besides Craig and Lynch, the movie also stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes.

Being James Bond was released on Apple TV on September 7. Craig will be seen for the last time as James Bond when No Time to Die hits theaters on October 8. Check out Craig’s touching speech below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'No Time to Die's Final U.S. Trailer Pays Tribute to Daniel Craig's Legacy as James Bond

Share Share Tweet Email

'Succession' Season 3 Trailer Goes "Full F***ing Beast" for Upcoming HBO Premiere Plus we get our first looks at Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård.

Read Next