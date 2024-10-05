There's more to the modern-day 007 than meets the eye. From theater to the big screen, the steely-eyed Daniel Craig is widely known for his turn as the iconic Ian Fleming character, James Bond. When he's not donning the 007 suit and tie, Craig remains faithful to the action genre starring in fan favorites like Cowboys & Aliens. Probably one of his best non-Bond features is his uncredited cameo in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, which had fans rewatching the scene with Rey trying to determine if that was, in fact, Mr. Bond inside the Storm Trooper armor.

Capable of slipping into accents flawlessly and carrying his signature charm into every role in one form or another, Craig has over 70 titles in his filmography, earning him a BAFTA, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominations. From true crime thrillers to murder mysteries, and a slew of emotionally charged features in between, Craig left no doubts about his ability to shine outside of the iconic franchise. These are Daniel Craig's best movies outside the James Bond franchise, ranked by their overall quality, how crucial and well-used Craig is in the plot, and his overall performance in them.

10 'Infamous' (2006)

Directed by Douglas McGrath

Based on the true story of Truman Capote's research for In Cold Blood, Infamous features Craig as the source subject, real-life killer Perry Edward Smith. The true-crime film stars Toby Jones as Capote as he develops a complex relationship with Smith (Craig) and Dick Hickcock (Lee Pace). Sandra Bullock co-stars as Capote's friend and famous author, Harper Lee. Audiences were tasked with deciding if this biopic or Phillip Seymour Hoffman's fresh release, Capote, was a better representation.

As Smith, Craig walks a fine line between violence and humanity while simultaneously delivering seamless chemistry with Jones' Capote. Sadly, Infamous suffered from a classic case of "right movie, wrong time," as Capote earned Hoffman the Oscar for Best Actor as well as a nomination for Best Picture among three others. Infamous earned no Oscar nominations but still remains a compelling watch for true-crime, literary, and Daniel Craig fans.

9 'The Adventures of Tin Tin' (2011)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Paramount Pictures

In his first of few mainstream voice acting roles, Craig delivered the voices of Sakharine and Red Rackham in The Adventures of Tintin. The animated feature follows the titular character (Jamie Bell), a young reporter who happens upon a ship model that leads to the treasure of a sunken ship. Before several shady characters can get the model from him, Tintin falls into the hands of Captain Haddock (Andy Serkis), who facilitates the voyage to the shipwreck.

Steven Spielberg draws from his early adventure epics, funneling that energy and excitement into the Oscar-nominated comic book and cartoon series adaptation. Craig's attachment marks his limited voice work besides the Bond video games and minimal family-friendly filmography. The Adventures of Tintin is a worthwhile adventure that responsibly captures the essence of its source material. It doesn't rank among Spielberg's best, but it does offer enough sheer entertainment to justify a watch or two.

8 'The Mother' (2003)

Directed by Roger Michell

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

The Mother is an underappreciated love triangle movie that shows it's never too late to reignite a flame. Anne Reid stars as May, a recent widow who finds solace in an affair with Darren (Craig), a much younger married handyman who is also sleeping with her daughter (Cathryn Bradshaw). For audiences seeking the charisma and physical appeal of Craig's Bond, look no further than The Mother.

It occasionally flirts with melodrama, but The Mother stays grounded thanks to Reid's work and chemistry with Craig.

The BAFTA-nominated movie is May's story, emphasizing that with death can come new life in the efforts to overcome life's late dilemmas. Craig's supportive role steals scenes when necessary, but The Mother is very much a Reid's masterclass in emotional performance. It occasionally flirts with melodrama, but The Mother stays grounded thanks to Reid's work and chemistry with Craig. The love triangle's complexity takes audiences on a grueling rollercoaster with a genius but simple payoff that justifies The Mother's much-deserved praise.

7 'Layer Cake' (2005)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Image via Columbia Pictures

A solid installment in the one-last-job category, Layer Cake is a stylized crime thriller that, like its title, crafts beautiful layers of comedy, performance, and action. Craig stars as the nameless cocaine dealer XXXX, who, on the eve of his retirement, is divested into two jobs by his dealer, Jimmy Price (Kenneth Cranham), that involves a kidnapping and a large shipment of ecstasy. From then on, it's a rollercoaster game of double-crossing. Michael Gambon, Tom Hardy, Sienna Miller, Sally Hawkins, and Jamie Foreman co-star.

Layer Cake features a compelling narrative that extends beyond the genre's standards with its script and a cast that understands how to deliver. Craig crafts a flawless performance that, under Vaughn's strategic direction, elevates the film from other gangster stories that use violence and thematics for the sake of the genre. Layer Cake is quick, snappy, and packs a punch that previewed what audiences could expect from their future James Bond.

6 'Road to Perdition' (2002)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Image courtesy via DreamWorks Pictures

Taking roles in every crime subgenre, Craig portrayed a mob boss's son in this Oscar-winning Sam Mendes feature. Road to Perdition stars Tom Hanks as Michael Sullivan, an enforcer for 1930s mafia leader John Rooney (Paul Newman). When out on a job with Rooney's son, Connor (Craig), Michael's son, Michael Jr. (Tyler Hoechlin), witnesses the pair kill a man. Father and son are forced on the run after Connor kills his wife and youngest son, with Rooney sending a hitman (Jude Law) after them.

Road to Perdition is one of the few movies in which Hanks portrays a morally gray character, with Craig as a downright unlikeable villain audiences refuse to root for. He portrays Connor's jealousy and insecurity well against Newman and Hanks' chemistry, even stealing one of two scenes from Hanks. Road to Perdition is a thrilling period piece that displays an emotional scale of father-son dynamics from toxicity, survival, and sacrifice. In that regard, it's among the most emotional gangster movies, justifying its place in the middle of Craig's non-007 filmography.