Daniel Craig may have retired from his role as James Bond, but Craig continues to carry on the spirit of Agent 007. On October 18, Princess Anne awarded Craig the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, a British order of chivalry that was founded in 1818. It also just so happens to be the same honor that Craig’s 007 character received in the film franchise, bringing the actor one step closer to becoming his most iconic character.

The award was presented at the first group investiture ceremony since Queen Elizabeth’s death in September. The Royal Family hosts about 20 investiture award ceremonies each year, the majority of which are held in the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace. The Royal Family shared a photo on Twitter that documented the moment, which was accompanied by the caption:

“We’ve been expecting you… The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George- the same honor held by his character James Bond- in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre.”

Fans of James Bond will recall that this same award was mentioned in Bond’s fake obituary in the 2012 film Skyfall. Ian Fleming’s novels also refer to the award in From Russia, with Love and in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Craig has also received several other awards from the Queen in the past, including the Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George back in January. He was also named an honorary commander in the U.K. Royal Navy in September 2021, which is yet another title that the Bond character shares with Craig.

Craig’s award ceremony follows a long tradition of Bond actors being recognized by the Royal Family for their service to the entertainment industry. Irish actor Pierce Brosnan was granted an honorary CBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003, and both Sir Roger Moore and Sir Sean Connery were granted knighthoods in 2003 and 2000, respectively.

Craig made his debut as James Bond in the 2006 film Casino Royale and maintained the role for four other films, including Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and No Time to Die (2021), which was his final appearance as Bond. Craig has moved on to other roles, with his most recent role as Detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The James Bond series focuses on a fictional British Secret Service agent, dubbed 007. The films are inspired by the novels written by Ian Fleming, but the character has had many independent adaptations for television, comic strips, and video games. Currently, EON Productions is on a search to find a new actor to play Bond in the eventual 26th installment of the franchise.