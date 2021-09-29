Just because he’s left the role of James Bond doesn’t mean that Daniel Craig is slowing down. In one of his first roles post-No Time to Die, it has been announced that the actor is set to star alongside Ruth Negga in a production of Macbeth on Broadway, produced by Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Gold.

Craig will play the titular character, while Negga is set to make her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth when the production begins previews at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City on March 29, 2022, before officially opening to the public on April 28. The production will mark Craig’s third time on a Broadway stage, having starred in A Steady Rain in 2009, and Betrayal in 2013. (He also starred in Othello as Iago at the off-Broadway New York Theatre Workshop in 2016, directed by Gold.) Additional casting is set to be announced at a later date, rounding out the court of Macbeth and his enemies.

“Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well,” Broccoli said in a statement. “I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role with the exquisitely talented Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold.”

This particular production of Macbeth will feature original music by Gaelynn Lea, scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, fight direction by David Leong, sound design by Mikael Sulaiman, and special effects by Jeremy Chernick. It is executive produced by Patrick Daly, Frederick Zollo, and The Shubert Organization, alongside Broccoli and Wilson.

Macbeth has been produced nearly fifty times in New York, with productions dating all the way back to the eighteenth century, the most recent opening in 2013 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, starring Ethan Hawke and Anne-Marie Duff. It is a wildly popular play around the world, despite the superstitions associated with its title, and this new production will add serious star power to Broadway’s first spring season since it shut down in March of 2020.

Macbeth is set to run for fifteen weeks only, closing the week of August 11, so fans will have a limited amount of time to catch the Shakespearian tragedy before Craig and Negga move on to other roles. Ticket sales for the general public will open on October 8, with American Express and Audience Rewards members able to access sales on October 6.

