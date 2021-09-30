It's been a year and a half since Daniel Craig made his appearance on SNL and someone finally told him about his famous weekend meme. With No Time to Die nearly out, Craig is making the rounds in the media to discuss the film. 007 doesn't use social media though, meaning he was able to successfully avoid the old clip until The New York Times interviewed him.

The clip, in particular, is of Craig introducing the artist The Weeknd for SNL back in March of 2020. With a shrug and an exhale, he said the infamous lines "Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd," with an energy that screams "thank God this is finally over."

It began making the rounds on the internet as a popular way of marking the end of another workweek and welcoming in the relaxing weekend. It caught fire to such a degree that there is now a whole Twitter page dedicated to posting the meme every weekend and The Weeknd himself referenced it.

Photo by: Nicola Dove © 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM.

When asked by reporter Dan Itzkoff if the meme ever got back to Craig or the popularity of it impacted him in any way, Craig simply responded with "No, what is that?" Upon having the clip explained to him and how the internet uses it to mark the weekend, he actually seemed rather pleased that people got so much joy out of it, saying:

"They do? It’s amazing. I don’t know what that is, but thank you. That’s lovely. I suppose I’d have to have social media to know what that was all about."

The rest of the interview mostly covered Craig's final outing as James Bond in No Time to Die, but this moment is pure gold. It's the inevitable intersection when someone blissfully unaware of the goings-on of social media discovers they are a viral meme. Moreover, the exasperated energy fits Craig's Bond who's nearing the end of his work after 16 years and five movies of service.

No Time to Die releases on October 8, but in the meantime, check out the original clip that spawned Craig's social media moment in the sun below:

