The 1999 World War I movie The Trench, starring Daniel Craig and Cillian Murphy, currently languishes at a paltry 40% rating on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter. Largely overlooked at the box office, the movie sank without trace, but a rewatch shows what a classy piece of film-making it is. From the top-notch acting to the clever directorial flourishes by writer and director William Boyd, The Trench fully stands up to scrutiny a quarter of a century later. Here’s why.

Daniel Craig Leads a Terrific Cast of Soon-To-Be Stars in the Underrated War Movie

Part of the appeal is the fact that so many members of its young ensemble cast went on to great things. Daniel Craig – then among the most senior cast members at 31, and with his James Bond work the best part of a decade away – impresses as Telford Winter, the fatherly, old-before-his-years sergeant. Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy exudes the talent that would in time bag him an Academy Award for Oppenheimer, playing Rookwood, a young soldier ready for the off.

But the list of talent doesn’t stop there. James D’Arcy (Dunkirk, Oppenheimer) is excellent as Tommy, who suspects going over the top will not be the cinch the high-ups think it will be. Julian Rhind-Tutt (Napoleon, Bridget Jones’s Baby) is suitably stoic as Harte, the upper-class, put-upon officer who is doubtful of his own courage, and on whose shoulders the weight of the coming attack settles as the film progresses. And the most jaw-dropping appearance of all is put in by an 18-year-old Ben Whishaw. In his big-screen debut, the future Golden Globe winner shows his chops as callow and kindly private, eager to fit in yet putting his foot in it at every turn.

Like 'Jarhead,' 'The Trench' Is a Movie About Waiting