When Netflix acquired the rights to distribute the sequels to Knives Out, it made sense for the detective stories featuring Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to stay on the streaming platform. But the protagonist of the franchise wants the next adventure to stay on the big screen a bit longer. During a recent interview with Variety, Daniel Craig expressed his desire for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery to receive a longer theatrical run than the one given to its predecessor. Here's what the performer had to say when asked if he thought the sequel should be on the big screen for longer than a week:

You know I do. Hopefully, Netflix will push it out a bit, and people will get to see it. The people I speak to — the fans, I suppose — all they want to do is take their families and go see it at the cinemas. That’s all they want to do. Hopefully we can give them that experience.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will mark the third occasion Benoit Blanc will be recruited in order to solve a murder. Rian Johnson returns to write and direct the third installment of the franchise, after doing the same for the previous stories featuring the charismatic detective. Details connected to the plot remain under wraps due to the mysterious nature of the movie's premise. But even if audiences can't know much about the issues Benoit Blanc will face once he returns in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the cast of the sequel remains stacked.

Josh O'Connor, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis and Andrew Scott will all appear in Wake Up Dead Man. O'Connor made a statement earlier this year, when he stepped into the role of Patrick Zweig in Challengers. The actor who was brought into the spotlight thanks to The Crown is ready to bring his talent to Benoit Blanc's next plot. But, as always, it's nearly impossible to determine which member of the cast will be the victim, a suspect, a killer or something else.

A Killer Netflix Deal

Close

The first Knives Out movie was a theatrical release thanks to Lionsgate. But after the project earned $312 million at the global box office using a moderate budget, Netflix did everything in their power to acquire the rights to the franchise. The streaming platform offered an impressive amount of money to Craig, Johnson and producer Ram Bergman in order to bring what would eventually become Glass Onion and Wake Up Dead Man to their catalog. Three years after the announcement was made, the protagonist of the franchise wishes the latest sequel had a longer theatrical run.

A theatrical or streaming release date for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.