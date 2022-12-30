As great as it is for an actor to take on an iconic role with a built-in fan base, there is always a challenge for these stars to work on other projects where they try to do something different. Christopher Reeve will always be best known as Superman, even though he did some fascinating work outside the superhero genre; the countless viewers who went to see Chris Evans in the Captain America films didn’t show up for Gifted or Before We Go. There aren’t many movie characters more iconic than James Bond, and many of the franchise’s leading men have struggled in their post-Bond years to be seen as anything but 007.

However, Daniel Craig has managed to avoid these issues by embracing his true nature; he’s really always been a character actor in a leading man’s body.

Sean Connery took on mostly action-centric roles after exiting the Bond franchise, while Roger Moore and George Lazenby seemed to disappear from the industry entirely. Timothy Dalton certainly did some interesting work after setting aside his role as 007, but he was no longer the “draw” that he was during his tenure as Bond. Pierce Brosnan’s hit-and-miss run of films after Die Another Day included a lot of generic action vehicles, many of which were released directly to VOD services.

It’s safe to say that Craig’s depiction of Bond is the most emotionally nuanced of the franchise. By showing the constraints of Bond’s profession, his tragic childhood, and his evolving relationship with women, Craig treated the role with an actor’s diligence, rather than just sliding into clichés of the series. In between these emotionally and physically demanding mega blockbusters, Craig was able to relax and have fun by taking on goofier character roles in films like Logan Lucky and Knives Out. Surprisingly, these are the roles that are most predictive of where he could be headed next; audiences are just as willing to embrace Craig as a bit of a weirdo as they were when he was the world’s most famous spy.

Signs Of A Great Actor

Craig was always a bit of an odd choice for the role of Bond when he was first cast in Casino Royale. Although he had some experience with blockbuster cinema after his role in Laura Croft: Tomb Raider, Craig’s earlier work cast him as complex, morally challenged characters. He got to be a slimy mobster in Road to Perdition, a remorseless drug runner in Layer Cake, and a relentless anti-terrorist agent in Munich. Throughout his run as Bond, it was clear that Craig wasn’t going to be easily plucked from one franchise and put into another; he failed to stand out in the intended franchise starters The Golden Compass and Cowboys & Aliens, and even his nuanced work in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo was overshadowed by the Academy Award nominated work of his co-star, Rooney Mara.

However, Craig has shown an ability to poke fun at himself that many action stars do not; whether he’s popping up as a goofy stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, appearing in a comical short film for the 2012 Summer Olympic Games, or doing late night routines as Bond with Stephen Colbert, Craig has always indicated that he doesn’t take anything he’s doing too seriously. Ironically, one of his most interesting roles at the time was his villainous turn as Ivan Ivanovitch Sakharine in Steven Spielberg’s motion capture animated film The Adventures of TinTin; rather than bringing the gravitas of Bond, Craig was able to chew the scenery as a comically absurd villain.

Transition To Camp

Image via Lionsgate

Craig’s breakthrough comedy role came in 2017 with Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky; in a film packed with goofy Southern accents, Craig’s performance as the ridiculous career criminal Joe Bang is easily the scene stealer. Since he wasn’t the star, Craig got to handle some of the wackier physical gags as Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, and Riley Keough took on the more emotional moments. Craig was generous with his co-stars, and had excellent chemistry with his on-screen brothers Sam (Brian Gleason) and Fish (Jack Quaid). While Joe is simply a fun side character that showed that Craig could do something different, it was his role in Knives Out that proved it wasn’t just an anomaly.

Benoit Blanc is a sleuth for today’s audiences; he lacks the self-congratulatory ego of Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot or Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes, as he actually cares about the innocent people that are caught in the midst of these crimes. It’s Blanc’s sincerity that makes him so endearing, and it’s also why he feels so out of place in the world of high society. When looking at those that use their wealth and influence to hide their faults, the soft-hearted goofiness of Blanc’s strange explanations is a lot more charming.

Image via Netflix

Among the many strengths of Glass Onion that make it a superior film compared to its predecessor are the details we learn about what makes Blanc tick. He has a hard time adjusting to the time spent between cases, he’s embarrassed by his reputation as a great detective, and he’s genuinely furious that an absolute imbecile like Miles Bron (Edward Norton) is able to hold such a role of influence. Without sacrificing the quirks that make Blanc so entertaining, Craig showed that he was interested in giving fully realized depictions of odd characters. There’s also a self-referential quality to his work that should please some of his committed fans; the sight of Craig’s Bond emerging from the ocean in Casino Royale compared to watching Blanc awkwardly swim in Bron’s pool couldn’t be any more different.

Considering that Glass Onion became a sensation in both its limited theatrical release and debut on Netflix, it’s clear that audiences are invested in “weird Craig,” as he’s the only character carried over from the first film. With Knives Out 3 confirmed for a Netflix release and Craig’s decision to sign on to Luca Guadagnino’s next film Queer, it’s clear that his experimentation hasn’t stopped. After playing the most famous hero in film history, why not become equally beloved as characters that couldn’t be any more different?