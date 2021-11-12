Daniel Dae Kim has posted a new behind-the-scenes photo that teases his transformation into Lord Ozai for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. The upcoming live-action series will adapt Nickelodeon’s beloved animated series of the same name.

In the photo, Kim is seen sitting in a chair while a crew member covers his head with plastic film. The presence of plastic film might indicate Kim will use some sort of wig to become Lord Ozai. If Netflix’s ATLA intends to stick close to how the characters look in the original series, we can expect Kim to have smooth hair and a long goatee that leaves no questions about Lord Ozai being the ultimate bad guy.

Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the story of Aang, a young boy who’s the latest reincarnation of the powerful Avatar, a master of close-combat who can channel all the four elements: air, fire, water, and earth. For ages, the Avatar helped bring balance to the world until the Fire Nation launched a military attack to subdue the other Nations to their command. Leading the Fire Nation’s armies is the evil Lord Ozai, who wants to kill the Avatar and get rid of the only person who can stop him from taking over the world.

Joining Kim in Netflix’s ATLA is Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kaiwentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko. The four characters are part of the team of protagonists in the original series, which also counts with the blind Earthbender Toph. Toph’s part has not yet been cast in Netflix’s ATLA, which is not surprising since the fan-favorite character was only introduced in the second season of the original show.

Netflix picked up the much-loved television series for a live adaptation in September 2018, with the creators of the original animated series, Michael Dane DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, attached as showrunners. Unfortunately, DiMartino and Konietzko departed from the production in August 2020, citing creative differences. Explaining his decision to abandon the project, DiMartino said:

"Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar has the potential to be good. It might turn out to be a show many of you end up enjoying. But what I can be certain about is that whatever version ends up on-screen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make."

Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow) serves as Avatar: The Last Airbender’s new showrunner and central writer. Executive producers for the show include Dan Lin (The Lego Movie), Lindsey Liberatore (Walker), and Michael Goi (Swamp Thing). Roseanne Liang is set to direct alongside Goi, Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson.

Netflix still hasn’t confirmed a release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender. Check out Kim’s original photo below.

