Michael Mann is one of the most versatile artists in cinema. He is a director, producer, camera operator, and, when parts call on him, an actor. At the helm of the 1992 frontier war film The Last of the Mohicans, starring the only actor to have won three Best Actor Oscars, Daniel Day-Lewis, Mann gave us one of his best projects. The Last of the Mohicans has aged well; more than three decades after its release, it still stands tall among its peers as arguably the greatest Western war movie of all time. An exhibition of Mann's directorial prowess, the film sits well among the top-rated flicks on Rotten Tomatoes, with an impressive 88% approval score. Its captivating storytelling is presented in a realistic portrayal of 18th-century America, and powered by unforgettable performances and Mann's brilliant direction that harmonizes action and emotion.

'The Last of the Mohicans' Turns a Historical War Event Into a Captivating Tale of Romance and Survival During Adversity