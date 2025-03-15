Daniel Day-Lewis is an acting institution. The three-time Oscar winner is widely considered among the greatest actors to have ever graced the silver screen. Since his breakthrough in the mid-'80s, Day-Lewis has starred in many now-classic movies, always attracting acclaim for his intense and committed performances. Arguably the greatest representative of method acting in the business, Day-Lewis is revered for his commitment to each of his performances, earning a reputation as a one-of-a-kind, generation-defining talent.

Moreover, Day-Lewis is highly regarded for being selective about the types of movies he makes. In the 21st century, the Irish actor made only six movies, starring in all of them and receiving Oscar nominations for four, winning twice. This list will rank every Daniel Day-Lewis movie in the new millennium based on their overall quality, the actor's performance, and the movie's contributions to his cinematic legacy. It's an embarrassment of riches marked by collaborations with geniuses like Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Paul Thomas Anderson, contributing to Day-Lewis' status as an acting giant.

6 'Nine' (2009)

Directed by Rob Marshall

2009's Nine is Rob Marshall's second musical after the Oscar-winning Chicago. An adaptation of the eponymous Broadway musical, itself based on Federico Fellini's classic 8½, the film follows renowned Italian director Guido Contini (Day-Lewis) as he struggles with a midlife crisis in the midst of a film's production. An ensemble of acclaimed actresses co-star, including Oscar winners Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Judi Dench, and Sophia Loren.

Nine is probably the only genuinely bad movie Day-Lewis has ever made. It's frustrating because the film is overflowing with talent in front of and behind the camera. Alas, it's all for naught: the pacing is off, the screenplay is paper-thin, and Maury Yeston's songs aren't as impactful as they were on the stage. Marshall's approach to the musical numbers, similar to the one in Chicago, places them in Guido's mind, making him the sun around which everything and everyone else orbits. Unfortunately, Guido is an utterly repellent character, resulting in a bafflingly bad musical. As always, Day-Lewis gives it his all, and his singing is actually quite good, but he's ultimately miscast in the role. Similarly, the actresses are all wasted, with only Cotillard getting anything remotely interesting to do.

5 'The Ballad of Jack and Rose' (2005)

Directed by Rebecca Miller

2005's The Ballad of Jack and Rose sees Day-Lewis assume the role of environmentalist Jack, who lives on a secluded island with his teenage daughter, Rose (Camilla Belle). When he invites his girlfriend (Catherine Keener) and her two teenaged sons (Paul Dano and Ryan McDonals) to live with them, Rose reacts with hostility, leading to a complicated dynamic between the newly formed family. The film was written and directed by Day-Lewis' real-life wife, Rebecca Miller.

The Ballad of Jack and Rose is a truly bizarre little movie, exploring complex and taboo subjects with a rather abrupt approach that would've greatly benefitted from more nuance. Day-Lewis is solid in the lead role, and two-time Oscar nominee Catherine Keener lends him great assistance. The young cast is far more uneven; Dano convinces, but Belle struggles, especially during the more demanding third-act scenes. Overall, The Ballad of Jack and Rose is an intriguing yet ultimately uneven family drama that leaves a bitter aftertaste.