Daniel Day-Lewis is a veritable screen legend, rightly regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time. Though famously picky with his roles, only appearing in one movie every few movies, and now mostly retired, Day-Lewis's filmography is still formidable. It very much leans toward drama, including classics like My Left Foot, Gangs of New York, and There Will Be Blood.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the must-see movies in Day-Lewis's catalog, showing off his range, skill, and remarkable commitment to method acting. His research and preparation for roles was always extensive, sometimes taking a serious physical toll on him. Day-Lewis's dedication to his craft is undeniable, partly explaining why he's been so able to disappear into even the most challenging of roles.

10 'My Beautiful Laundrette' (1985)

Directed by Stephen Frears

Image via Mainline Pictures

"I can't be a professional Pakistani. I am a professional businessman." One of the first movies to really show off Day-Lewis's talents, My Beautiful Laundrette features the actor as Johnny, a former street punk who rekindles a romantic relationship with his childhood friend, Omar (Gordon Warnecke), a young Pakistani man living in London. Their story unfolds against a backdrop of Thatcher-era Britain, rife with economic and socio-political tensions.

Hanif Kureishi's Oscar-nominated screenplay examines an array of social issues, yet manages to keep the characters and their personal struggles front and center. He's assisted by the smart, sensitive direction from Stephen Frears, the brains behind Prick Up Your Ears and Philomena. Still, Day-Lewis's performance is arguably its most notable element. 1985 was an important year for the actor, showing off his range with his tough conflicted performance here and his turn as a snobbish aristocrat in A Room with a View.