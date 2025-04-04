There’s not much that can be said about Daniel Day-Lewis that hasn’t already been repeated ad nauseam, so why not add to the pile of repetition? He’s great, you know he is, everyone does. Water is wet. The sun is hot. Chappell Roan is talented. There are things that go without saying and Day-Lewis being one of the best actors not just of his generation, but of any generation… yeah, that’s one of those things. Just looking over his filmography turns up movies like Gangs of New York, Phantom Thread, The Last of the Mohicans, The Unbearable Lightness of Being, and In the Name of the Father.

And that’s all before getting to the movies Day-Lewis won an Oscar for. There are three to date, which puts him among the most-awarded actors in the history of the Academy Awards. He’s in great company there, considering the likes of Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep are also among the three-timers, as far as acting is concerned (only Katharine Hepburn towers above all, with four wins). Anyway, those three wins were all from different decades, and were all featured in impressive movies worth celebrating. Day-Lewis is often the best thing about each one of these movies, sure, but they all have other things to offer, too, and are ranked below, starting with the very good and ending with the very great.

3 'Lincoln' (2012)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Dreamworks Pictures

It’s not hard to sell a movie like Lincoln, since it has Daniel Day-Lewis playing Abraham Lincoln. If you find American history interesting, or find particular enjoyment in watching good acting, what more do you need to entice you? Day-Lewis gets to disappear into a role here, as per usual, but he’s playing one of the defining historical figures of American history, and maybe even the entire 19th century overall. And he’s convincing as always, because even though there are no recordings of Lincoln (voice or film; he died too early), you’ll believe this is how Abraham Lincoln was. That’s just what Daniel Day-Lewis does. He is Lincoln, now. Lincoln is Day-Lewis.

As for the rest of the movie? It’s not bad! It’s a Steven Spielberg movie, so it’s well-directed overall and more than competent in just about every way. One does get the sense that no one really wanted to tread on Day-Lewis’ toes, though, since the directing isn’t showy, and neither are many of the other performances, even though the cast is star-studded (with the possible exception of Tommy Lee Jones). It’s a movie that exists to give Daniel Day-Lewis the opportunity to play Abraham Lincoln. There are better historical dramas out there, but there are also far inferior ones. You get what you'd expect to get out of Lincoln, and not much more, but that’s okay. Good performance, good filmmaking, good overall. And that’s… good, you know.