Host Daniel Kaluuya took to the Saturday Night Live stage last night and opened the show by reminding us all why he deserves to be in a romantic comedy. Funny and quick-witted, Kaluuya's monologue started the episode off with a bang. From talking about being both Black and British to his Golden Globe win, his comedic timing kicked things off on a particularly high note.

One of the best parts of the monologue came when Kaluuya poked fun at this year's Golden Globes and the technical mishaps that occurred with the remote ceremony. Kaluuya had won the Globe for Best Supporting Actor in Motion Picture for his performance as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. When he began his speech, the feed had no sound and, according to Kaluuya in his Saturday Night Live monologue, it was even more unfortunate because he had delivered the best joke of his life. Fortunately, he was given the opportunity to make his acceptance speech after the fact.

Kaluuya's callout of the technical error was lighthearted, but it came with more than a few grains of truth, as the 2021 Golden Globes were marred by controversy involving the HPFA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) as well as the ceremony broadcast itself, which seemed poorly produced on many levels. Kaluuya’s win for his performance, however, was certainly deserved; the actor is also nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar this year for his Judas and the Black Messiah role.

Kaluuya ended the monologue on a sincere note, telling an anecdote about how much he was inspired as a kid by the hit show Kenan and Kel, which starred SNL’s Kenan Thompson. According to Kaluuya, he had written a play about the show when he was younger, and the series influenced him down a specific path in his own career. It was a beautifully honest moment, and getting to see Thompson and Kaluuya in sketches together throughout the night just made it that much better.

You can watch the full monologue below; SNL returns next week with Carey Mulligan hosting and Kid Cudi as musical guest.

