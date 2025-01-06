Bonnie and Clyde, Thelma & Louise, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid — joining these cultural touchstones for their ability to encapsulate the zeitgeist of their times is Melina Matsoukas’ 2019 crime drama Queen & Slim. These fugitive films have pulse-pounding thrills that captivate audiences with intimate explorations of love, rebellion, and survival. Queen & Slim is a rant at systemic racism and police brutality while paying tribute to its predecessors. Starring Daniel Kaluuya in a familiar, similarly themed role as his Oscar-nominated performance portraying Chris Washington in Jordan Peele's horror Get Out and Jodie Turner-Smith in her breakout feature-leading role, the film is unapologetically an ode to the Black community's experience. It's a tense, provocative, gripping crime drama that explores how two ordinary people transform into national symbols of defiance.

'Queen & Slim' Is a Modern Underground Railroad Love Story Born From Tragedy

The story begins with an awkward first date in Ohio between Queen (Turner-Smith), a sharp-witted defense attorney on her bad day following her client's execution sentence, and Slim (Kaluuya), a mild-mannered worker, in what appears to be their first and last encounter. As Slim drives her home, they are stopped by a white cop for what seems like a routine traffic check. The check soon escalates into a seemingly racially instigated confrontation that sees the cop draw a gun on Slim. Queen's intervention worsens the situation as the police officer shoots her in the leg, and Slim wrestles him, grabs his gun, and fatally shoots him. They have to choose between turning themselves in and running away. Fearing that justice won't be served, they decide to flee on a journey reminiscent of the historical Harriet Tubman's underground railroad across America.

Queen & Slim reverses history, highlighting the couple's journey south, a path previously taken by enslaved people escaping servitude in the South. The film highlights that, years after Harriet Tubman and her network of conductors freed tens of thousands of slaves, there is still work to be done to ensure true freedom and equality. Beginning in historic Ohio, often considered one of the last points of the famed historical network, Queen and Slim drive southwards, counting on the help of communities that believe in social justice. The narrative confronts the uncomfortable realities faced by Black people in places that once symbolized freedom, exposing the illusion of it. Like on the Underground Railroad, Queen and Slim find refuge in the solidarity of the Black community. “You’re safe here,” a bartender at a joint aptly named "Underground" reassures Slim after identifying him as the "wanted" fugitive publicized in the media.

Amid the odds of the exposure, the two experience a second date at the bar that, unlike the first, is full of love and a feeling of belonging, with one of the most beautiful romantic dances in cinema. Speaking to The New York Times, Matsoukas said that she modeled the dance based on the famed Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. Queen's Uncle Earl (Bokeem Woodbine, in a standout performance) facilitates their escape with money, a car, and a dose of tough love. A Black police officer subtly lets them pass at a checkpoint in a scene that speaks more with muted action than words could ever tell. But it isn't just the shared heritage of the Black community that the film celebrates; it also highlights acts of bravery by their friends, like the white couple that accommodates and hides the duo during a police raid. Queen & Slim is keen to pass a crucial message: the fight for racial equality is not a solitary act—it’s a collective effort that transcends race.

'Queen & Slim' Captures Tragic Legacy With Stunning Cinematography

While the film celebrates acts of solidarity, it doesn’t shy away from the betrayals that underpin the fragility of trust in its racially charged world. It shows that during movements such as the one created by Queen & Slim's defiance, betrayal is often within the group. The film's approach to handling its themes, like having a white policewoman shoot at an unarmed and defenseless Queen, is a jab at how progressive movements like feminism are harmed by other systemic social injustices like racism.

Matsoukas brings the genius she showed in directing Beyoncé's Grammy-winning Formation and Insecure to craft a visual and emotional narrative that is incitative, heartbreaking, and unforgettable. Her well-thought-out visuals, like the use of a production design that acquaints African neighborhoods with art and recognizable elements, emotively capture the Black experience for both the domestic and diaspora communities. Queen & Slim doesn't necessarily have an exceptionally original premise, with movies such as Girlhood and the underrated Dead Presidents exploring similar themes of young Blacks' identity and systemic injustice, but it provocatively offers a fresh spin that immerses viewers.

Queen & Slim is available for free on Tubi in the U.S.