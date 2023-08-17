The Big Picture Daniel Kaluuya makes his directorial debut with dystopian drama The Kitchen, set to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival before its release on Netflix.

The film takes place in a future London where the divide between the rich and poor is at its extreme, with social housing no longer existing.

The Kitchen is described as a fresh and cinematic allegory and homage to the residents of similar communities worldwide, offering a thought-provoking and high-octane experience.

Daniel Kaluuya is no stranger to being in front of the camera as the star of such blockbusters as Get Out, Nope, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but now the actor is set to make his debut behind it as he co-directs upcoming dystopian drama The Kitchen alongside Kibwe Tavares. Not only that, but the star also co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Murtagh. Now, as a first-look image from the film has been released, it has been announced that The Kitchen will make its debut at the 2023 BFI London Film Festival ahead of its release on Netflix.

The film, which stars Kane Robinson, Jedaiah Bannerman, Hope Ikpoku Jr, Teija Kabs, Demmy Ladipo, Cristale and BackRoad Gee, takes places in a dystopian future which sees the gap between the rich and poor stretched to new extremes. With social housing a thing of the past, all that remains is The Kitchen: an unmoving community who refuse to leave the place they call home. Robinson stars as Izi, as the film chronicles his efforts to pull himself and 12-year-old Benji (Bannerman) out of the confines of poverty, moving against a system where the odds are stacked against them.

In a joint statement, Kaluuya and Tavares said:

We both grew up in London, and The Kitchen is a love letter to our city, so it’s a true honor to premiere it here, in our hometown, on the closing night of BFI’s London Film Festival. Starting a decade ago as a workshop in a local barbershop, the film’s journey from script to screen has been a continued collaboration between us, and the community of cast and crew that came to make up our ‘Kitchen,’ including our two amazing leads Kane Robinson and Jedaiah Bannerman, whose performances anchor the heart of our story. Together we have aimed to make something fresh, thoughtful and cinematic — an allegory and homage to the residents of ‘The Kitchen’ in every city in the world.

The Kitchen is Set to Cook Up a Storm at the Festival

The Kitchen will have its world debut on October 15, closing out the festival. BFI London Film Festival director Kristy Matheson said that the new directors "have made a film that totally explodes our expectations of contemporary UK cinema," adding that the film "offers such scope for audiences — the essential social politics and high-octane energy gel perfectly to create an electrifying big screen experience." She concluded by saying "We could not be more excited to close the festival with this inventive film set in a near future London that showcases this incredibly talented team who call this city home.”

Following its debut at the festival, The Kitchen will release in UK theaters before subsequently hitting Netflix at a later date.