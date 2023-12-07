The Big Picture The Kitchen offers a glimpse into a dystopian future with a rundown living environment and signs of a crumbling society.

Daniel Kaluuya makes his directorial debut in this sci-fi film, showcasing his skills behind the camera.

The cast of The Kitchen includes Harvey Quinn as the narrator and other talented performers such as Fiona Marr and Demmy Ladipo.

The pressure cooker is about to pop in a brand-new image from Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut, The Kitchen. Courtesy of Total Film, the picture gives viewers another look at the futuristic landscape - or rather hellscape - that will serve as a backdrop to the sci-fi, dystopian film. After earning heaps of critical acclaim back in October at the 67th BFI London Film Festival, audiences have just a little bit longer to wait until the dark flick makes its way onto Netflix early next year.

Capturing both the hope and desperation that awaits future audiences, the fresh image from The Kitchen provides a backshot of two of the main characters played by Kane “Kano” Robinson and Jedaiah Bannerman. A father and son, the picture is one of comfort with Robinson’s Izi hanging his arm around his child’s shoulder. Although it’s dark, the inside of their home looks a bit rundown while, outside the window, signs of a futuristic society are plenty.

In The Kitchen, Robinson stars as Izi, an ex-convict who’s doing everything he can to keep himself on the straight and narrow to take care of his ill son, Benji (Bannerman). Set in the not-so-distant future, the year is 2040 and the housing and job crisis are at an all-time high, leaving many folks living in London scrambling for a place to stay and a way to provide for their families. For many, this means moving to an area known as “The Kitchen,” a community on the outskirts of the city that stands as the last bit of social housing that hasn’t crumbled with the rest of the system. Izi and Benji are two of the residents of The Kitchen, with Izi doing everything in his power to keep them safe without returning to a life of crime. But, when Benji’s sickness takes a turn for the worse, Izi has no choice but to embrace his heisting talents and take on the biggest job of his life.

Daniel Kaluuya’s Directorial Debut

Known for his performances in films including the Black Panther franchise, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Get Out, The Kitchen will be the first time that Kaluuya will shift his skills behind the camera. The actor co-directed the upcoming feature with Kibwe Tavares and also co-penned the script alongside Rob Hayes and Joe Murtagh. Kaluuya’s production company, 59% joined forces with other names including Daniel Emmerson of DMC Film, Angus Lamont, and Theo Barrowclough.

Who Else is in 'The Kitchen'?

Harvey Quinn (The Witcher) serves the film as its narrator, with The Kitchen also featuring performances from Fiona Marr (Ted Lasso), Hope Ikpoku Jnr (Bulletproof), Henry Lawfull (A Boy Called Christmas), Alan Asaad (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Lola-Rose Maxwell (Starstruck), and Demmy Ladipo (Dreaming Whilst Black).

Check out the freshly baked image from The Kitchen below and stay tuned for the official release date. For now, check out everything we know about the film in our guide.