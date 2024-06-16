The Big Picture Jackie Chan's 'Police Story' is a formative influence on the Daniels, inspiring elaborate stunts and physical comedy in their work.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as the Daniels) are perhaps the hottest directing duo of the moment. They got their start working on shorts and music videos, before gaining attention with their absurdist feature debut Swiss Army Man. Their Best Picture-winning follow-up, Everything Everywhere All at Once, catapulted them to the forefront of Hollywood. As a result, there's a lot of anticipation for whatever they do next.

In the meantime, fans can content themselves by checking out some of the movies the Daniels have recommended over the years. Their favorites make for an eclectic collection, much like their own filmography. They include martial arts movies, gastronomic comedies, and a ton of kaiju movies. Several of these quirky, creative movies were formative influences on the Daniels, and watching them offers a glimpse into the directors' minds.

10 'Police Story' (1985)

Directed by Jackie Chan

"Don't be a cop if you want to live to 100." Jackie Chan directed and stars in this landmark action-comedy as Chan Ka-Kui, a Hong Kong police officer taking on a powerful drug lord (Chor Yuen). The plot is secondary to Chan's physical comedy and elaborate stunts, which have since been ranked among the greatest of all time. Many of them were highly dangerous, including Chan sliding down a pole rigged with electric lights and clinging to a speeding bus.

Indeed, Chan's work here has drawn comparisons to some of cinema's most legendary physical performers, like Buster Keaton. "[Police Story] is very formative [for me]," Kwan said. "We watched a lot of Jackie Chan, and Police Story 1 and 2 was way too brutal for me as a kid but I loved it [...] This is why we made Everything Everywhere All at Once. Kung fu movies is in the blood."

Police Story Cast Jackie Chan , Brigitte Lin , Maggie Cheung , Kwok-Hung Lam , Bill Tung , Yuen Chor Runtime 100 minutes

9 'Tampopo' (1985)

Directed by Juzo Itami

"First, observe the whole bowl." Tampopo is a unique blend of comedy, drama, and food-centric storytelling that has been dubbed a 'ramen western'. It's about a widowed noodle shop owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) who receives help from two truck drivers, Goro (Tsutomu Yamazaki) and Gun (Ken Watanabe), to transform her modest establishment into the best ramen shop in town. Various subplots explore the cultural significance of food, making it a celebration of all things delicious.

The film is satirical, animated by director Juzo Itami's off-kilter sense of humor. He guides the viewer from one slightly absurd scenario to another, each of them subtly poking fun at human nature. This recipe resonated; Tampopo currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. "This is a movie that is very much a reflection of my soul," Kwan said. "I love food. I love absurdity. I love the way that it's really sweet and really horrific sometimes. The sexuality in it is just bizarre and beautiful."

Tampopo Run Time 1 hr 45 min Release Date November 23, 1985 Actors Tsutomu Yamazaki, Nobuko Miyamoto, Kōji Yakusho, Ken Watanabe, Rikiya Yasuoka

8 'Repo Man' (1984)

Directed by Alex Cox

The Daniels said that Repo Man is the favorite film of production designer Jason Kisvarday, who has worked on several of their projects. As a result, some references to the movie have found their way into the Daniels' work. "[Repo Man] has all these fake products," Kwan explains. "But they're like the laziest, most basic thing, where the beer can will just say 'beer' and the cereal will just say 'cereal'." "In our movie [Everything Everywhere All At Once], the chapstick says 'chapstick," Scheinert added.

Repo Man Cast Harry Dean Stanton , Emilio Estevez , Tracey Walter , Olivia Barash , Sy Richardson , Susan Barnes Runtime 92

7 'Malcolm X' (1992)

Directed by Spike Lee

"We didn't land on Plymouth Rock. Plymouth Rock landed on us!" Denzel Washington turns in perhaps his defining performance in this biopic of the firebrand activist. Malcolm X chronicles the leader's rise from humble and troubled beginnings to international influence. It's a sweeping account of one man's life that turns into a portrait of a pivotal era in American history. The film remains a vivid entry point for those curious about learning more about Malcolm X.

Malcolm X is more serious than the other movies the Daniels recommended, but Scheinert said that he's a big fan of Spike Lee, both as a director and as a performer. "I have a problem with movies based on true stories [...] that screenwriters can just nudge facts around," Scheinert said. "But once in a while, a movie breaks that for me [and] Malcolm X is one. This is just like such a riveting crime saga. It may be my favorite crime movie. It just blew my mind when I first saw it."

Malcolm X (1992) A portrayal of a controversial and influential leader in the fight for civil rights, the narrative tracks his evolution from a criminal to a fervent advocate for the rights of African Americans. His pilgrimage to Mecca brings about a significant change in his approach to activism, leading to a broader vision of peace and unity that challenges his earlier views. Cast Denzel Washington , Angela Bassett , Albert Hall , Al Freeman Jr. , Delroy Lindo Runtime 202 minutes

6 'Godzilla vs. Gigan' (1972)

Directed by Jun Fukuda

"Only Godzilla has a chance." On the complete opposite end of the cinematic spectrum is Godzilla vs. Gigan, a seminal monster movie. This one pairs the radioactive lizard with fellow monster Anguirus as they take on the combined forces of Gigan and King Ghidorah. Meanwhile, young manga artist Gengo (Hiroshi Ishikawa) discovers that the management of a new amusement park, World Children's Land, are actually aliens planning to conquer Earth.

The film is notable for introducing the kaiju Gigan, who would go on to become one of the most prominent in the franchise. His unique design and weaponry make him a memorable antagonist, even if the effects are a little shabby. Specifically, the look of the creature was modeled on dinosaurs, predatory birds, and the type of kimono known as the jūnihitoe. Although round the edges, the movie gives the overall impression the filmmakers had a lot of fun making it. "This is the first movie I ever loved," Scheinert said of it.

5 'Terror of Mechagodzilla' (1975)

Directed by Ishirō Honda

"We're going to betray our own kind to the aliens, aren't we?" Scheinert recommended all the Showa era kaiju films, released between 1954 and 1975. Terror of Mechagodzilla is the one that introduced Titanosaurus, a dinosaur-like kaiju controlled by the mad scientist Dr. Mafune (Tomoko Ai). Mafune allies with malevolent aliens hellbent on using both Titanosaurus and the reconstructed Mechagodzilla to conquer Earth.

Although it repeats some of the notes of earlier movies in the series, Terror of Mechagodzilla is still enjoyable for fans of good old-fashioned monster mashes. The aliens are suitably creepy, taking the form of skinless ghouls, and the rampaging Mechagodzilla is a treat to see. Godzilla faces his toughest task in fighting both his mechanical counterpart and Titanosaurus simultaneously, making for an intense final showdown. The story also gets a little complex, with the protagonists facing some heartrending dilemmas. For instance, the chip the characters must destroy to weaken the aliens is located inside one of their beloved robots.

4 'Destroy All Monsters' (1968)

Directed by Ishirō Honda

In other words, the story isn't subtle, but it serves up kaiju combat aplenty. Indeed, some of the fights resemble sporting events more than fantastical stories, complete with a radio-style commentary. The scenes of destruction and smashing compensate for the narrative missteps and occasionally silly script. "As a kid, I became obsessed with Godzilla movies," Scheinert said. "There was something about knowing that it's a man in a suit smashing toys that blew my mind and I was like, 'Can I do that one day?'"

Destroy All Monsters At the end of the 20th century, all of Earth's monsters have been safely rounded up and sent to Monsterland for scientific study. Chaos erupts when a race of she-aliens known as the Kilaaks unleashes the monsters on the world. Cast Akira Kubo , Jun Tazaki , Yukiko Kobayashi , Yoshio Tsuchiya Runtime 88 minutes

3 'Ebirah, Horror of the Deep' (1966)

Directed by Jun Fukuda